《中英對照讀新聞》After 70 descendants, a 108-year-old Canadian man finally gets a namesake－有70名後代的108歲加拿大男子終於等到同名子孫

2019-03-01

◎張沛元

Esmond Allcock has six children, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

艾斯蒙德．歐卡克有6名子女、17名孫子、36名曾孫與12名玄孫。

But to his dismay, none of them were named for him.

但令他沮喪的是，沒有任何一名後代子孫以他命名。

That finally changed last year when his great-granddaughter Jenna Lehne decided to name her second son Esmond, prompting a tender moment when Allcock met his namesake for the first time.

此事在去年終於有所改變，他的曾孫女珍娜．林恩決定將她的次子命名為艾斯蒙德，促成歐卡克與首度以他命名的小玄孫相見的溫柔時刻。

"As he held my son, he kissed his head and said over and over again, ’You don’t know what this means to me. You don’t know what this means to me,’" Lehne wrote in a post published last week on Love What Matters, a site that celebrates real-life stories of love and compassion.

「他（艾斯蒙德）抱著我兒子，親吻他的頭並不斷地說，『你不知道這對我有多重大的意義，你不知道這對我有多重大的意義，』」林恩在上週張貼於專門歡慶愛與同情的真實人生故事的網站Love What Matters的貼文中如此寫道。

"When I got pregnant with my second, he mentioned to my grandmother that he was responsible for 71 descendants and no one had named their son after him," Lehne wrote in her post.

「當我懷老二時，他（艾斯蒙德）跟我祖母提過，說他有71名後代子孫，但沒有人以他的名字為兒子命名，」林恩在貼文中寫道。

"My husband and I had wanted to name our new son after family, and that just sealed the deal."

「我老公跟我本來就要以家人之名為新生兒命名，所以就這樣敲定了。」

《新聞辭典》

to one’s dismay：慣用語，令人沮喪的是…。dismay，名詞，驚慌、沮喪、 氣餒。例句：I found to my dismay that I had left my purse behind.（令我沮喪的是，我發現我忘了帶包包。）

over and over again：慣用語，一再地，再三地。

seal the deal：慣用語，達成協議，完成交易。例句：We sealed the deal by shaking hands.（我們握手成交。）

