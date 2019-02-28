《中英對照讀新聞》300 chefs compete at North Korean cooking contest－300名大廚在北韓烹飪大賽一較高下

2019-02-28

◎孫宇青

Lined up in cavernous rooms at a state restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korean chefs carefully assemble their dishes, watched by crowds of onlookers at a national cooking competition in a country that suffers chronic food shortages.

長期缺糧的北韓舉辦一場全國烹飪比賽，參賽廚師在平壤一家國營餐廳有如大型洞穴般的房間內排排站，仔細地為自己的菜品擺盤，成群民眾在一旁觀摩。

From three-color rice cake, yak kwa, fried wheat biscuit glazed with honey, to courgette stuffed with meat, attention to detail is key to catching the judges’ eyes. Around 300 cooks are competing in 40 different dishes, with the winners receiving cookbooks and equipment as well as diplomas and medals.

從三色米糕、（韓國傳統甜品）藥果、澆上蜂蜜的炸小麥餅乾，到塞入肉末的櫛瓜，吸引評審目光的關鍵在於注重細節。約300名廚師在40道不同菜餚中一較高下，獲勝者可獲得食譜、廚具，以及獎狀和獎牌。

"The reason why Korean food is excellent is that it is characterized by its clear and fresh flavor," said Judge Han Jong Guk, a pastry chef. "For example, fish dishes taste of real fish and chicken tastes of real chicken."

擔任評審的點心師傅韓鐘國（譯音）表示：「韓式料理出類拔萃的原因在於味道鮮明、清爽。例如，魚類料理吃起來就是真正的魚，雞肉料理嘗起來就是真正的雞肉。」

But the reality is that North Korea is unable to feed itself. Competition organizer Kim Kum Hun dismissed such concerns, insisting on the inevitable victory of socialism.

但事實是，北韓幾乎無法餵飽自己的人民。比賽主辦官員金錦勳（譯音）駁斥此類疑慮，堅稱社會主義終將贏得勝利。

《新聞辭典》

cavernous：形容詞，洞穴狀的、大而深的。例句：The two-storey property is a cavernous space that could accommodate thousands of people.（這棟兩層樓高的建物是個有如洞穴般的大空間，可容納上千人。）

glaze：動詞，在（食物）表面澆上。例句：The cake was glazed with maple syrup.（蛋糕刷上楓糖漿。）

stuff：動詞，填入、塞入。例句：The suitcase was stuffed with money.（手提箱內塞滿現金。）

