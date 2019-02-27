《中英對照讀新聞》Israeli mosque prayer caller fired over photos in bodybuilder outfit 以色列清真寺的宣禮員因健美服裝照遭開除

2019-02-27

◎魏國金

A prayer caller at a mosque in the Israeli city of Acre is appealing for his job back after being fired over photos posted online of him in a revealing outfit at a bodybuilding contest.

以色列阿卡市一座清真寺的宣禮員，在他於一場健美比賽中穿著暴露服裝的網路照片而被開除後，請求恢復工作。

Ibrahim al-Masri said he lost his job as chief muezzin of the Al-Jazzar Mosque after local officials came upon the photos of him at the state bodybuilding championship in 2017. "Each sport has a specific type of clothing. Football has its own. Same thing for bodybuilding," Masri said.

馬斯里說，在當地官員偶然看到他在2017年國家健美錦標賽的照片後，他丟了傑扎爾清真寺首席穆安津（宣禮員）的工作。「每種運動都有特定款式的服裝，足球有它自己的服裝，健美同樣也有，」馬斯里說。

Around 20 percent of Israeli citizens are Arab. Mosques and other non-Jewish religious institutions are supervised by local officials who report to the Interior Ministry.

約20%的以色列公民是阿拉伯人。清真寺與其他非猶太宗教機構由當地官員監督管理，並向內政部報告。

The 46-year-old’s voice has become a staple of life in Acre. Five times a day he called Muslim faithful to prayer over loudspeakers atop the mosque minaret. "The people of Acre love him. He is our muezzin, with a beautiful voice, and a charitable person," said Refaat Sha-aban, 50, an Acre resident.

46歲的馬斯里，其聲音已成為阿卡市的生活主要部分。他每天5次在清真寺的宣禮塔上，以擴音器呼喚穆斯林祈禱。「阿卡人喜愛他。他是我們的穆安津，他有著美妙的聲音，為人慈善寬厚，」50歲的阿卡居民沙阿班說。

新聞辭典

come upon：片語，偶然發現、碰上。例句：I came upon this book in the bookcase.（我在書櫃裡找到這本書。）

staple：名詞，主要產品、主要部分。例句：Rice has been a staple of this area.（稻米是這個地區的主要產品。）

charitable：形容詞，慈善的、寬厚的。例句：My mother makes charitable donations every year.（我母親每年都會慈善捐款。）

