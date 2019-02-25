《中英對照讀新聞》120,000 Thais registered to vote overseas 12萬泰國選民登記海外投票

2019-02-25

◎劉宜庭

A hundred thousand Thais have registered to vote from overseas in the March 24 election, led by those residing in Sydney, according to the Foreign Ministry.

根據（泰國）外交部資訊，10萬泰國人已完成3月24日（國會）選舉的海外投票登記，其中又以居住在（澳洲）雪梨的選民最多。

A total of 119,184 Thais registered to vote, led by those in Sydney（10,256）, London（7,926）, Tokyo（6,048）, Canberra（5,927）, Los Angeles（5,668）, Singapore（4,763）, Kuala Lumpur（4,139）and Washington（4,122）.

共有11萬9184名泰國人登記投票，包括雪梨1萬256人、倫敦7926人、東京6048人、（澳洲）坎培拉5927人、洛杉磯5668人、新加坡4763人、吉隆坡4139人、華府4122人。

A majority of respondents say peace is the development they would most like to see after the election, according to the latest Super Poll survey.

根據民調機構「超級民調」最新調查，大多數受訪者都說，他們在選後最期盼看到和平進展。

In the survey based on interviews conducted with 1,326 people from all walks of life from Feb 17-22, 82.1% chose peace as the desired outcome of the vote. Another 9.8% wanted to see more Thais employed and better off after the election. They think the winning party must address the bread-and-butter issues and carry out policies to solve people’s hardship as pledged during their campaigns.

這項調查在2月17日至22日訪問1326名來自各行各業的泰國民眾，其中82.1%受訪者將和平視為本次投票的理想結果。另外9.8%受訪者期許，在選後看到泰國就業情況漸入佳境。民眾認為，勝選的政黨必須處理生計問題，並兌現競選承諾、實現解決民生艱苦的政策。

The poll also showed almost equal numbers of supporters and opponents of the current government, at 17.8% and 17.7%, respectively.

民調也顯示，現任政府的支持率與反對率幾乎相同，分別是17.8%和17.7%。

新聞辭典

overseas：形容詞，海外的。例句：We learned that Jack was a compatriot from the overseas.（聽說傑克是海外僑胞。）

all walks of life：慣用語，各行各業。例句：They interview people from all walks of life.（他們採訪各行各業的人。）

bread-and-butter：形容詞，生計的、基本的。例句：Jobs and housing are the bread-and-butter issues of politics.（就業和居住是政治的基本問題。）

