《中英對照讀新聞》Supreme Court ups maximum working age to 65－韓最高法院上修工作年齡上限至65歲

2019-02-24

◎茅毅

The Supreme Court recognized Thursday the age of 65 as the maximum age that people are physically fit to work, breaking the nearly 30-year precedent that will likely reshape the notion of retirement and impact related industries.

南韓最高法院「大法院」週四認定65歲為身體可負荷工作的年齡上限，推翻近30年的判例，很可能將重塑該國社會對退休的觀念，並影響相關產業。

The 13-judge bench reversed an appellate court ruling that ordered the family of a drowning accident victim to be compensated based on the applied age of 60 to determine the indemnity.

由13位法官組成的合議庭，推翻一個高等法院的判決。該判決命令一名溺斃事故的受害者家屬，基於60歲的勞動年齡上限來計算賠償金。

The victim’s family, sued a swimming pool operator after they lost their son in August 2015. They had argued the compensation should be based on the assumption that the child would have been able to engage in manual labor until the age of 65.

死者家屬在他們於2015年8月失去愛子後，控告一名游泳池的經營者。他們主張，賠償應基於該溺死的幼童能從事體力勞動至65歲的假設。

《新聞辭典》

appellate：形容詞，上訴的。例句：The mistrial ruling was upheld by a state appellate court.（一個州上訴法院維持該無效審判的判決。）

indemnity：名詞，賠（補）償（金）、保障。例句：A country that has been defeated in war sometimes has to pay an indemnity to the winners.（戰敗國有時必須向戰勝國賠款。）

manual：形容詞，手工的、體力的。例句：Computer-controlled robots are taking over unskilled manual workers.（電腦控制的機器人正取代無需技能的體力勞動者。）

