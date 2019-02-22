《中英對照讀新聞》Chinatown envisioned for Osaka, but locals aren’t happy - 當地人不歡迎打造大阪中華街的構想

2019-02-22

◎張沛元

An ambitious proposal to turn a century-old shopping arcade in Nishinari Ward of Osaka, Japan, into a Chinatown by 2025 isn’t being welcomed with open arms by Japanese shop owners.

在2025年前將日本大阪市西成區一條有百年歷史的商店街，改造為中華街的遠大提案，並未受到當地日本商家熱烈歡迎。

The proposal, announced by a group of Chinese business people on Feb. 15, envisions 120 shops, many of them restaurants that serve dishes from various provinces of China, and four traditional Chinese gates.

這個由一群中國商人在2月15日公布的提案，展望（未來的大阪中華街）有120家商店，其中許多是提供中國各省佳餚的餐館，還有4座傳統中式牌樓。

But many shop operators along the covered shopping street don’t have an appetite for such a change.

然而，許多在這條商店街上開業的店主，對此改變並不感興趣。

Satoshi Shiraki, 62, who runs a pawnshop, said he was surprised to find that the plan for building a Chinatown was moving faster than he had expected.

62歲的當舖老闆白木聰說，他很驚訝地發現，打造中華街計畫的推展速度比他預期的更快。

"Nishinari is different from Yokohama and Kobe where a large number of overseas Chinese have lived for many years," he said of the two cities, which have Chinatowns. "The Chinatown project will meet with opposition if it is pushed in a heavy-handed manner."

「西成區和有大量定居多年的華僑的橫濱與神戶不一樣」，白木聰如此描述這兩座有中華街的城市。「若強行推動中華街計畫，將會遭遇反彈。」

新聞辭典

welcome （someone or something） with open arms：慣用語，熱情歡迎某人或樂於接受某事（樂見）。例句：People respond differently to change. Some will welcome change with open arms and some won’t.（人們對改變的反應不同；有些人樂見改變，有些人則不。）

have no appetite for something：慣用語，對…沒胃口，形容對…不感興趣。例句：He didn’t come to my birthday party because he had no appetite for going out and talking with strangers.（他沒來參加我的生日趴，因為他沒興趣出門與陌生人哈拉。）

heavy-handed：形容詞，嚴厲的，粗暴的，高壓的。

