《中英對照讀新聞》Greek minister caught taking a puff tells EU official to butt out－被逮到吞雲吐霧的希臘部長 叫歐洲聯盟官員少管閒事

2019-02-16

◎周虹汶

Greece’s deputy health minister has told the European Union’s top health official to butt out after getting a reprimand for smoking in public.

希臘衛生部副部長因當眾吸菸而遭訓斥後，告訴歐洲聯盟首席衛生官員少管閒事。

Deputy minister Pavlos Polakis was caught on video footage this week holding a cigarette while dancing in a club. It drew a rebuke from EU Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis, who was in Athens to mark World Cancer Day.

副部長帕夫洛斯‧波拉基斯本週被拍到在一間俱樂部一邊跳舞一邊拿著一根香菸的影片。此事引來當時在雅典宣導世界癌症日的歐盟衛生執行委員維特尼斯‧安德列凱提斯非難。

Andriukaitis said the practice was "shameful".

安德列凱提斯說，這種行為「可恥」。

Polakis, who is also a surgeon, said he was dealing with more pressing issues at the ministry than smoking. "Learn before you speak," Polakis wrote on his Facebook account in a post addressed to Andriukaitis.

也是一名外科醫師的波拉基斯說，他正在處理部內比吸菸更為迫切的議題。「講話前先搞清楚」，波拉基斯在他臉書帳戶送給安德列凱提斯的一篇貼文寫道。

"I’ll decide when to stop smoking, on my terms," Polakis said.

波拉基斯說，「我會根據我自己的意願，決定何時戒菸。」

Greece has the highest smoking rate in the European Union. It bans smoking in indoor public spaces, such as the nightclub where Polakis danced as red napkins fluttered around him. （Reuters）

希臘吸菸率居歐洲聯盟之冠。它禁止在室內公眾空間吸菸，諸如波拉基斯起舞的夜總會，當時他的周圍飄著紅色餐巾。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

puff：動詞，指一陣陣地吹、噴著煙移動、腫脹、吹捧、盛氣凌人；名詞，指吹、噴、一陣、一股。例句：Fireworks are puffing all around.（四周都在放煙火。）

butt out：片語動詞，指不再參與。例句：That is none of your business, so butt out.（那不干你的事，所以別插手。）

flutter：動詞，指揮動、拍翅、心怦怦亂跳、胃顫動；名詞，指一陣興奮、賽馬的小賭注、振動。例句：The publication of this novel caused a flutter of excitement.（這部小說出版引起一陣轟動。）

