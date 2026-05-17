阿聯核電廠遭無人機攻擊 引發火警無人傷亡

阿拉伯聯合大公國一座核電廠今（17）日遭到無人機攻擊，引發火災，所幸阿聯當局表示，這起事故沒有影響到核電廠安全，也沒有任何人受傷。

《美聯社》報導，阿布達比媒體辦公室（Abu Dhabi Media Office）在聲明中指出，火災發生在巴拉卡核能發電廠（Barakah nuclear power plant）外圍的一部外部發電機上，所幸無人機攻擊並未導致人員受傷，也未對核輻射安全等級造成影響。

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阿聯核能監管機構也證實，火災未影響核電廠安全，「所有機組運作正常。」不過聲明中並未提及發動無人機攻擊的勢力或國家。

耗資200億美元建成的巴拉卡核電廠是阿拉伯半島第一座也是唯一一座核電廠，由南韓協助阿聯興建，於2020年正式運作供電。

Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike. No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological…