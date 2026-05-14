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    川習會期間獨守白宮 范斯幽默自評︰我像《小鬼當家》

    2026/05/14 18:30 即時新聞／綜合報導
    美國副總統范斯。（美聯社）

    美國副總統范斯。（美聯社）

    川習會今（14）日正式登場，美國總統川普（Donald Trump）率領多名內閣成員、商界高層，一起飛往中國展開會談。受到法律規定，副總統范斯（JD Vance）無法一同出席本次川習會，難得獨自守在白宮處理國事，范斯為此在記者會幽默笑評，自己很像喜劇電影《小鬼當家》的男主角，逗趣言論引發各界熱議。

    綜合外媒報導，根據美國特勤局的安全規範，嚴格禁止美國總統與副總統同時出國，因此副總統范斯無法像其他同事、全球首富馬斯克（Elon Musk）、蘋果執行長庫克（ Tim Cook）、輝達執行長黃仁勳等商界高層，隨團參加在中國北京舉辦為期2天的川習會。對此，范斯於稍早的記者會發表自己獨自鎮守白宮的想法。

    范斯幽默表示，自己像是由好萊塢男星考利克金（Macaulay Culkin）主演的經典喜劇電影《小鬼當家》（Home Alone）的主角「凱文」，「我走進白宮時，整棟樓安安靜靜，至少花了1秒鐘才反應過來到底發生什麼事」，並透露川普搭乘「空軍一號」抵達北京之際，自己正在白宮空蕩蕩的走廊裡悠哉閒逛。

    范斯還透露，川普為預防自己遭遇不測，有在白宮橢圓形辦公室的堅毅桌（Resolute Desk）抽屜留下接任指示信。報導指出，1992年上映的《小鬼當家2：紐約迷途記》（Home Alone 2：Lost in New York），是在川普名下的廣場飯店取景，因此川普獲得客串數秒鏡頭的機會，擔任引領主角凱文進入大廳的好心路人。

    據了解，《小鬼當家》的主角凱文多次在耶誕節被留下看家，期間總會遇到企圖入侵家園犯罪的邪惡壞人，讓他不得不使出渾身解數、發揮智慧擊退這些惡人。如今范斯將自己比作凱文，引發各界熱議與聯想，還有不少網友笑說，或許這是范斯在暗中警告那些試圖想在川習會作亂的特定人士或團體，不要輕舉妄動。

    在 Threads 查看

    1992年上映的《小鬼當家2：紐約迷途記》，美國總統川普獲得在劇中客串數秒鏡頭的機會。（圖擷取自社群平台「X」）

    1992年上映的《小鬼當家2：紐約迷途記》，美國總統川普獲得在劇中客串數秒鏡頭的機會。（圖擷取自社群平台「X」）

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