衛星直擊！硬闖封鎖遭美戰機攻擊 多艘伊朗油輪冒煙癱瘓畫面曝

美國中央司令部（CENTCOM）8日透露，當天對2艘試圖突破美國對伊朗港口封鎖的伊朗籍油輪開火，使其失去動力無法航行；現衛星照曝光多艘油輪在伊朗賈斯克港（Jask port）外起火燃燒的畫面。

中央司令部8日公布空襲畫面，伊朗油輪「M/T Sea Star III」號與「M/T Sevda」號因企圖突破封鎖，遭到美國海軍F/A-18戰機以精準彈藥攻擊，使其失去動力無法航行。

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X開源帳號平台「OSINTtechnical」PO圖指出，歐洲哨兵二號（Sentinel-2）衛星最新圖像顯示，伊朗賈斯克港外有多艘油輪起火燃燒，同時也出現疑似漏油狀況，其中「M/T Sevda」癱瘓在海面上，船尾至今仍冒出濃濃黑煙。

Today’s Sentinel-2 satellite pass revealed multiple oil tankers hit and burning off the Iranian port of Jask.



Seen here, the Iranian tanker Sevda, hit by an American bomb, continues to burn fiercely at her stern. pic.twitter.com/fbvEdLvtga