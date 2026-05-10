為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    衛星直擊！硬闖封鎖遭美戰機攻擊 多艘伊朗油輪冒煙癱瘓畫面曝

    2026/05/10 14:40 即時新聞／綜合報導
    衛星捕捉到多艘伊朗油輪在賈斯克港外海起火燃燒的畫面。（圖擷自X）

    衛星捕捉到多艘伊朗油輪在賈斯克港外海起火燃燒的畫面。（圖擷自X）

    美國中央司令部（CENTCOM）8日透露，當天對2艘試圖突破美國對伊朗港口封鎖的伊朗籍油輪開火，使其失去動力無法航行；現衛星照曝光多艘油輪在伊朗賈斯克港（Jask port）外起火燃燒的畫面。

    中央司令部8日公布空襲畫面，伊朗油輪「M/T Sea Star III」號與「M/T Sevda」號因企圖突破封鎖，遭到美國海軍F/A-18戰機以精準彈藥攻擊，使其失去動力無法航行。

    X開源帳號平台「OSINTtechnical」PO圖指出，歐洲哨兵二號（Sentinel-2）衛星最新圖像顯示，伊朗賈斯克港外有多艘油輪起火燃燒，同時也出現疑似漏油狀況，其中「M/T Sevda」癱瘓在海面上，船尾至今仍冒出濃濃黑煙。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播