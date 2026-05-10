衛星直擊！硬闖封鎖遭美戰機攻擊 多艘伊朗油輪冒煙癱瘓畫面曝

衛星直擊！硬闖封鎖遭美戰機攻擊 多艘伊朗油輪冒煙癱瘓畫面曝2026/05/10 14:40 即時新聞／綜合報導
衛星捕捉到多艘伊朗油輪在賈斯克港外海起火燃燒的畫面。（圖擷自X）
美國中央司令部（CENTCOM）8日透露，當天對2艘試圖突破美國對伊朗港口封鎖的伊朗籍油輪開火，使其失去動力無法航行；現衛星照曝光多艘油輪在伊朗賈斯克港（Jask port）外起火燃燒的畫面。
中央司令部8日公布空襲畫面，伊朗油輪「M/T Sea Star III」號與「M/T Sevda」號因企圖突破封鎖，遭到美國海軍F/A-18戰機以精準彈藥攻擊，使其失去動力無法航行。
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X開源帳號平台「OSINTtechnical」PO圖指出，歐洲哨兵二號（Sentinel-2）衛星最新圖像顯示，伊朗賈斯克港外有多艘油輪起火燃燒，同時也出現疑似漏油狀況，其中「M/T Sevda」癱瘓在海面上，船尾至今仍冒出濃濃黑煙。
Today’s Sentinel-2 satellite pass revealed multiple oil tankers hit and burning off the Iranian port of Jask.— OSINTtechnical （@Osinttechnical） May 10, 2026
Seen here, the Iranian tanker Sevda, hit by an American bomb, continues to burn fiercely at her stern. pic.twitter.com/fbvEdLvtga