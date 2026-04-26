白宮晚宴突然出現不明槍響 川普在特勤人員護送下撤離

美國總統川普與其他政府高層25日晚間參加白宮記者協會年度晚宴時，現場因出現突發威脅，場外疑似傳出槍響，特勤局人員在晚宴現場引導川普及政府高層離開白宮，現場並未傳出有人受傷，川普目前安全。具體槍響原因仍不明

綜合外媒報導，除了川普與第一夫人梅蘭妮亞之外，其他被護送離場的貴賓包括副總統范斯與眾議院議長強森（Mike Johnson）等人。此次是川普就任後首度參加白宮記者協會晚宴，原訂川普將會在晚宴發表演說。

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Following reports of shots fired at the White House Correspondents Dinner, reports say that the U.S. Secret Service now has a suspect in custody. Footage here shows the moment the purported shots were fired.

More to come. pic.twitter.com/iGRfYWadAb