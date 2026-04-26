白宮晚宴突然出現不明槍響 川普在特勤人員護送下撤離

白宮晚宴突然出現不明槍響 川普在特勤人員護送下撤離2026/04/26 09:03 即時新聞／綜合報導
白宮晚宴出現突發威脅，川普在特勤人員護送下離開白宮。圖為特勤人員。（法新社）
美國總統川普與其他政府高層25日晚間參加白宮記者協會年度晚宴時，現場因出現突發威脅，場外疑似傳出槍響，特勤局人員在晚宴現場引導川普及政府高層離開白宮，現場並未傳出有人受傷，川普目前安全。具體槍響原因仍不明
綜合外媒報導，除了川普與第一夫人梅蘭妮亞之外，其他被護送離場的貴賓包括副總統范斯與眾議院議長強森（Mike Johnson）等人。此次是川普就任後首度參加白宮記者協會晚宴，原訂川普將會在晚宴發表演說。
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Following reports of shots fired at the White House Correspondents Dinner, reports say that the U.S. Secret Service now has a suspect in custody. Footage here shows the moment the purported shots were fired.— OSINTdefender （@sentdefender） April 26, 2026
More to come. pic.twitter.com/iGRfYWadAb
CNN reports that a suspect has been shot and killed by officers with the U.S. Secret Service in the lobby of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, after the evacuation of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/p1ntonqqbn— OSINTdefender （@sentdefender） April 26, 2026