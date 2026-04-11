美伊談判前先嗆聲 伊朗議長：「這2件事」做到再說

美國與伊朗雙方即將在巴基斯坦談判停火，伊方代表之一的國會議長卡利巴夫先跳出來嗆聲，美國先達成2個關鍵條件，談判才有可能開始。

卡利巴夫（Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf）在X平台發文說，有兩件事在談判前必須先落實，一是對黎巴嫩停火，二是解凍伊朗被凍結的資產。

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而調解方巴基斯坦堅稱，黎巴嫩持續遭到以色列狂轟猛炸，已納入本週生效的停火協議，不過，美國官員和以色列方面都否認這個說法。

Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations.



These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin.