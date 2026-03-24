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    總統直選30週年 美議員稱台已成全世界民主、人權和法治燈塔

    2026/03/24 11:19 即時新聞／綜合報導
    美國共和黨議員迪馬里（Mario Diaz-Balart）。（美聯社資料照）

    美國共和黨議員迪馬里（Mario Diaz-Balart）。（美聯社資料照）

    紀念台灣總統直選30週年，美國多名國會議員昨（23）日發表聲明道賀，稱台灣的民主經受住中共專制政權的威脅和騷擾，屹立不倒；更稱台灣已成「印太地區乃至全世界民主價值觀、人權和法治的燈塔。」

    美國聯邦眾議院「國會台灣連線」共同主席、共和黨籍眾議員迪馬里（Mario Diaz-Balart）在社群平台X表示，「30年前，台灣人民不顧中華人民共和國的威脅和恐嚇，舉行首次總統選舉，標誌著一個充滿活力、韌性十足的民主制度的開始。如今，台灣已成為印太地區乃至全世界民主價值、人權和法治的燈塔。」他還說，美國，尤其是國會，長期以來一直支持台灣。

    「國會台灣連線」另一位共同主席、民主黨聯邦眾議員貝拉（Ami Bera）在X指出，台灣總統直選30週年具里程碑意義，「彰顯了台灣民主制度的強大、法治的健全以及人民的堅定意志。」「台灣作為充滿活力的民主政體和印太地區的重要夥伴，其成就堪稱世界的典範。」他並稱，期待繼續在國會領導兩黨合作，支持台灣的安全、繁榮以及在世界舞台上發揮積極作用。

    美國聯邦眾議院「美國與中國共產黨戰略競爭特別委員會」也在X發文祝賀，稱30年來，台灣的民主制度經受住了中國共產黨專制政權的威脅和騷擾，屹立不搖；強調期待台灣的民主制度在未來繼續蓬勃發展。

    《美國之音》報導，美國聯邦參議院軍事委員會主席韋克爾（Roger Wicker）也發表聲明讚揚台灣民主30年。他表示，在直接選舉首位總統30年後，台灣人民向美國和世界表明，他們願意挺身對抗專制侵略。我要祝賀他們為維護印太地區的自由與和平所作出的貢獻。

    1996年3月23日，儘管中共向台灣海峽發射飛彈及軍事演習，但台灣人民仍無懼地走進投票所，選出自己的正副總統。

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