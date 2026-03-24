總統直選30週年 美議員稱台已成全世界民主、人權和法治燈塔

美國共和黨議員迪馬里（Mario Diaz-Balart）。（美聯社資料照）

紀念台灣總統直選30週年，美國多名國會議員昨（23）日發表聲明道賀，稱台灣的民主經受住中共專制政權的威脅和騷擾，屹立不倒；更稱台灣已成「印太地區乃至全世界民主價值觀、人權和法治的燈塔。」

美國聯邦眾議院「國會台灣連線」共同主席、共和黨籍眾議員迪馬里（Mario Diaz-Balart）在社群平台X表示，「30年前，台灣人民不顧中華人民共和國的威脅和恐嚇，舉行首次總統選舉，標誌著一個充滿活力、韌性十足的民主制度的開始。如今，台灣已成為印太地區乃至全世界民主價值、人權和法治的燈塔。」他還說，美國，尤其是國會，長期以來一直支持台灣。

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「國會台灣連線」另一位共同主席、民主黨聯邦眾議員貝拉（Ami Bera）在X指出，台灣總統直選30週年具里程碑意義，「彰顯了台灣民主制度的強大、法治的健全以及人民的堅定意志。」「台灣作為充滿活力的民主政體和印太地區的重要夥伴，其成就堪稱世界的典範。」他並稱，期待繼續在國會領導兩黨合作，支持台灣的安全、繁榮以及在世界舞台上發揮積極作用。

美國聯邦眾議院「美國與中國共產黨戰略競爭特別委員會」也在X發文祝賀，稱30年來，台灣的民主制度經受住了中國共產黨專制政權的威脅和騷擾，屹立不搖；強調期待台灣的民主制度在未來繼續蓬勃發展。

《美國之音》報導，美國聯邦參議院軍事委員會主席韋克爾（Roger Wicker）也發表聲明讚揚台灣民主30年。他表示，在直接選舉首位總統30年後，台灣人民向美國和世界表明，他們願意挺身對抗專制侵略。我要祝賀他們為維護印太地區的自由與和平所作出的貢獻。

1996年3月23日，儘管中共向台灣海峽發射飛彈及軍事演習，但台灣人民仍無懼地走進投票所，選出自己的正副總統。

????????????????Thirty years ago, the people of Taiwan defied threats and intimidation from the PRC and held their first presidential election, marking the beginning of a vibrant, resilient democracy.



The United States, especially Congress, has long supported Taiwan.



Today, Taiwan stands… https://t.co/xnFUVm4puP — Mario Díaz-Balart （@MarioDB） March 23, 2026

Congratulations to the people of Taiwan on 30 years of democratic presidential elections!



This milestone is a testament to the strength of Taiwan’s democratic institutions, the rule of law, and the will of its people.



Taiwan’s success as a vibrant democracy and critical… — Ami Bera, M.D. （@RepBera） March 23, 2026

For 30 years, Taiwan’s democracy has stood strong against the threats and harassment of the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party.



We congratulate Taiwan on the 30th anniversary of its first presidential election in 1996 and look forward to many more years of its enduring… — Select Committee on China （@ChinaSelect） March 23, 2026

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