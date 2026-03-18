為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    砰！ 以色列飛彈擊中貝魯特市中心 大樓瞬間倒塌影片曝

    2026/03/18 16:14 即時新聞／綜合報導
    一棟住宅大樓瞬間倒塌。（法新社）

    一棟住宅大樓瞬間倒塌。（法新社）

    以色列今日對黎巴嫩首都貝魯特發動空襲，網路上瘋傳的影片可見，一聲巨響後，飛彈擊中貝魯特市中心一棟住宅大樓，大樓應聲倒塌、濃煙四起。

    綜合外媒報導，以色列加大對伊朗支持的真主黨（Hezbollah）之攻勢，今日對黎巴嫩心臟地帶、首都貝魯特發動空襲，已知造成至少6人死亡。

    以色列的空襲同時也猛烈轟炸了由真主黨控制的貝魯特南郊（Southern Suburbs），根據路透拍攝的畫面顯示，劇烈的爆炸火光照亮了黑夜。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播