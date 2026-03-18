砰！ 以色列飛彈擊中貝魯特市中心 大樓瞬間倒塌影片曝

以色列今日對黎巴嫩首都貝魯特發動空襲，網路上瘋傳的影片可見，一聲巨響後，飛彈擊中貝魯特市中心一棟住宅大樓，大樓應聲倒塌、濃煙四起。

綜合外媒報導，以色列加大對伊朗支持的真主黨（Hezbollah）之攻勢，今日對黎巴嫩心臟地帶、首都貝魯特發動空襲，已知造成至少6人死亡。

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以色列的空襲同時也猛烈轟炸了由真主黨控制的貝魯特南郊（Southern Suburbs），根據路透拍攝的畫面顯示，劇烈的爆炸火光照亮了黑夜。

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A building #collapses in #Beirut following an Israeli strike after the Israeli military called on residents of the city's central neighbourhood to evacuate, #warning of an imminent attack on the Lebanese capital targeting the Iran-backed… pic.twitter.com/Ct5cVmuNJZ