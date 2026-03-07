為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    才剛恢復班次！阿聯酋航空急轉彎宣布：全面暫停往返杜拜航班

    2026/03/07 15:37 即時新聞／綜合報導
    阿聯酋航空緊急宣布「所有往返杜拜的航班均已暫停」。（取自X）

    阿聯酋航空緊急宣布「所有往返杜拜的航班均已暫停」。（取自X）

    受到戰火影響，大量旅客受困中東。阿聯酋航空日前才宣布開放100多個航班往返杜拜，昨日甚至表示預期數日內可恢復至完整航班規模，沒想到，今日又緊急宣布「所有往返杜拜的航班均已暫停」，直至另行通知為止。

    阿聯酋航空今日在官方X宣布，所有往返杜拜的航班均已暫停，直至另行通知。阿聯酋航空呼籲旅客，請勿前往機場，一旦有最新消息就會立刻發布。阿聯酋航空說明：「乘客和機組人員的安全是我們的首要任務，我們絕對不會對此做出任何妥協。」

    如已預定2月28日至3月31日期間航班的旅客，阿聯酋航空表示，旅客可以重新預訂前往原定目的地的其他航班，但旅行日期須在4月30日之前。若是透過旅行社訂位，必須與旅行社聯繫。

    如果是直接向該公司訂位，阿聯酋航空表示，也可以填寫退款表單直接申請退款。

