中東戰火有國家嘗試調停 伊朗總統：應說給美、以聽

美國、以色列與伊朗的戰爭進入第7天。伊朗總統裴澤斯基安（Masoud Pezeshkian）今（6日）透露，部分國家已開始嘗試調停，但他強調，調解應該針對「挑起這場衝突的國家」。

裴澤斯基安在X平台發文說：「一些國家已經開始進行調解。讓我們把話說清楚，我們致力於這個地區的長久和平，但我們對於捍衛國家尊嚴與主權也毫不猶豫。」

他還強調，「調解應該針對那些低估伊朗人民，以及挑起這場衝突的國家。」

Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity & sovereignty. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict https://t.co/MxWCuNYOYR