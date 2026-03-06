為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中東戰火有國家嘗試調停 伊朗總統：應說給美、以聽

    2026/03/06 20:59 即時新聞／綜合報導
    伊朗總統裴澤斯基安。（路透資料照）

    美國、以色列與伊朗的戰爭進入第7天。伊朗總統裴澤斯基安（Masoud Pezeshkian）今（6日）透露，部分國家已開始嘗試調停，但他強調，調解應該針對「挑起這場衝突的國家」。

    裴澤斯基安在X平台發文說：「一些國家已經開始進行調解。讓我們把話說清楚，我們致力於這個地區的長久和平，但我們對於捍衛國家尊嚴與主權也毫不猶豫。」

    他還強調，「調解應該針對那些低估伊朗人民，以及挑起這場衝突的國家。」

