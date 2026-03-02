為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    日本火山列島2連震 最大規模達6.0

    2026/03/02 15:20 即時新聞／綜合報導
    日本火山列島（Volcano Islands）在今（2）日上午發生2起地震，其中一起規模達6.0。（圖擷取自社群平台「X」）

    日本火山列島（Volcano Islands）在今（2）日上午發生2起地震，其中一起規模達6.0。（圖擷取自社群平台「X」）

    日本火山列島（Volcano Islands）在今（2）日上午發生2起地震，其中1起規模達6.0。根據美國地質調查所（USGS）觀測資料，2起地震震源深度僅10、20公里，皆是極淺層地震，所幸沒有引發海嘯風險。

    觀測資料顯示，第1起地震發生於台灣時間上午11點55分，規模達到6.0，震源深度20公里，震央位於北緯23.003度，東經144.163度；第2起地震則發生在台灣時間中午12點07分，規模達4.9，震源深度10公里，震央位於北緯22.963度，東經144.211度。

    另據外媒指出，日本火山列島經常發生規模6至6.5的地震，但很少造成地表破壞或引發海嘯。

