日本火山列島2連震 最大規模達6.0

日本火山列島2連震 最大規模達6.02026/03/02 15:20 即時新聞／綜合報導
日本火山列島（Volcano Islands）在今（2）日上午發生2起地震，其中一起規模達6.0。（圖擷取自社群平台「X」）
日本火山列島（Volcano Islands）在今（2）日上午發生2起地震，其中1起規模達6.0。根據美國地質調查所（USGS）觀測資料，2起地震震源深度僅10、20公里，皆是極淺層地震，所幸沒有引發海嘯風險。
觀測資料顯示，第1起地震發生於台灣時間上午11點55分，規模達到6.0，震源深度20公里，震央位於北緯23.003度，東經144.163度；第2起地震則發生在台灣時間中午12點07分，規模達4.9，震源深度10公里，震央位於北緯22.963度，東經144.211度。
請繼續往下閱讀...
另據外媒指出，日本火山列島經常發生規模6至6.5的地震，但很少造成地表破壞或引發海嘯。
Revised （6.1 → 6.0）: earthquake— Earthquakes （@NewEarthquake） March 2, 2026
???? Volcano Islands, Japan region
???? Mar 2 3:55:23 UTC （36m ago）
⬇️ Depth: 20 kmhttps://t.co/9NJurJN07U pic.twitter.com/r3E37WTw8r
On 2026-03-02, at 04:07:46 （UTC）, there was an earthquake around Volcano Islands, Japan region. The depth of the hypocenter is about 10.0km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 4.9.https://t.co/YcY7CFVzSX pic.twitter.com/XNleRNKvmG— World EQ Locator （@WorldEQLocator） March 2, 2026