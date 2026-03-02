日本火山列島2連震 最大規模達6.0

日本火山列島（Volcano Islands）在今（2）日上午發生2起地震，其中1起規模達6.0。根據美國地質調查所（USGS）觀測資料，2起地震震源深度僅10、20公里，皆是極淺層地震，所幸沒有引發海嘯風險。

觀測資料顯示，第1起地震發生於台灣時間上午11點55分，規模達到6.0，震源深度20公里，震央位於北緯23.003度，東經144.163度；第2起地震則發生在台灣時間中午12點07分，規模達4.9，震源深度10公里，震央位於北緯22.963度，東經144.211度。

另據外媒指出，日本火山列島經常發生規模6至6.5的地震，但很少造成地表破壞或引發海嘯。

On 2026-03-02, at 04:07:46 （UTC）, there was an earthquake around Volcano Islands, Japan region. The depth of the hypocenter is about 10.0km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 4.9.https://t.co/YcY7CFVzSX pic.twitter.com/XNleRNKvmG