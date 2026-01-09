為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    菲律賓垃圾掩埋場坍塌 1死7傷27失蹤

    2026/01/09 14:17 即時新聞／綜合報導
    菲律賓一座垃圾掩埋場坍塌，造成人員傷亡。（圖片擷取自X/@dzrhnews）

    菲律賓中部一座垃圾掩埋場發生意外坍塌事件，造成1人死亡，7人受傷，至少27人失蹤。

    根據《美聯社》報導，在宿霧市一村落中的大型垃圾掩埋場內，發生垃圾山崩塌意外，救援隊伍已救出8名倖存者，並且持續搜查其他受困人員。

    當地警方表示，獲救中的1名女倖存者，在送醫過程時，不幸身亡。其餘搜查行動仍在繼續，並全力投入營救作業，以救出更多失蹤人員。

