菲律賓垃圾掩埋場坍塌 1死7傷27失蹤

菲律賓中部一座垃圾掩埋場發生意外坍塌事件，造成1人死亡，7人受傷，至少27人失蹤。

根據《美聯社》報導，在宿霧市一村落中的大型垃圾掩埋場內，發生垃圾山崩塌意外，救援隊伍已救出8名倖存者，並且持續搜查其他受困人員。

當地警方表示，獲救中的1名女倖存者，在送醫過程時，不幸身亡。其餘搜查行動仍在繼續，並全力投入營救作業，以救出更多失蹤人員。

LANDFILL DISASTER LEAVES ONE DEAD, 38 MISSING IN ????????PHILIPPINES????



A massive garbage mound collapsed at Binaliw Landfill in Cebu City, killing a 22-year-old woman and leaving 38 missing.



Twelve injured workers were rescued as hundreds of responders search debris. Officials…