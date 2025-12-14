民眾拍下澳洲海灘「犯案槍手長相」 警方證實已擊斃其中1槍手

澳洲雪梨邦迪海灘今（14）下午發生大規模槍擊事件，有逃跑民眾拍下其中1名槍手長相。（圖擷取自@saikirankannan 社群平台「X」）

澳洲雪梨著名旅遊勝地邦迪海灘（Bondi Beach）今（14）下午發生大規模槍擊事件，2名男子持槍無差別掃射海灘遊客，造成至少10人死亡、12人受傷送醫，數百名遊客驚恐逃生。綜合《BBC》等外媒快訊報導，當地警方證實已制伏2名槍手，其中1人已被擊斃，另1人被拘留但有生命危險，警方稱目前已控制現場情勢。

另據社群平台流傳畫面，有民眾從遠處拍下其中1名槍手長相，只見這名槍手身穿黑色上衣、留著落腮鬍，雙手持有一把槍械。還有民眾聲稱，撿到其中1名槍手的身分證件，上面寫著男性、阿克拉姆（Naveed Akram）、2001年出生等資訊，但警方尚未對外公布2名槍手身分，僅公布擊斃與逮捕消息。

????At least 7 have been shot at near Bondi beach Park, Australia. NSW police responded quickly, taking two into custody-one reportedly shot dead by officers + the other detained.



????️1: The shootout

????️2: The 2 shooters

????️3: Brave civilian disarming a shooter

????: One of the shooters pic.twitter.com/oJrAYcCpwS — Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 （@saikirankannan） December 14, 2025

Reports of 60 injured and 10 dead in Sydney Bondi Beach



Massacre in Bondi Beach



Albanese resign tomorrow you and your disgusting government!!



The President of Israel Herzog: “We repeatedly warned the Australian government about the need to root out the criminal and… pic.twitter.com/kjoi5Jy5WJ — Gameover????️???????????????? （@EricS2075） December 14, 2025

The terrorist from the attack in Bondi Beach in Sydney is Naveed Akram. Born in 2001 pic.twitter.com/u4XRr7dzoa — Chaya’s Clan （@ChayasClan） December 14, 2025

