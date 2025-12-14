民眾拍下澳洲海灘「犯案槍手長相」 警方證實已擊斃其中1槍手

民眾拍下澳洲海灘「犯案槍手長相」 警方證實已擊斃其中1槍手2025/12/14 18:43 即時新聞／綜合報導
澳洲雪梨邦迪海灘今（14）下午發生大規模槍擊事件，有逃跑民眾拍下其中1名槍手長相。（圖擷取自@saikirankannan 社群平台「X」）
澳洲雪梨著名旅遊勝地邦迪海灘（Bondi Beach）今（14）下午發生大規模槍擊事件，2名男子持槍無差別掃射海灘遊客，造成至少10人死亡、12人受傷送醫，數百名遊客驚恐逃生。綜合《BBC》等外媒快訊報導，當地警方證實已制伏2名槍手，其中1人已被擊斃，另1人被拘留但有生命危險，警方稱目前已控制現場情勢。
另據社群平台流傳畫面，有民眾從遠處拍下其中1名槍手長相，只見這名槍手身穿黑色上衣、留著落腮鬍，雙手持有一把槍械。還有民眾聲稱，撿到其中1名槍手的身分證件，上面寫著男性、阿克拉姆（Naveed Akram）、2001年出生等資訊，但警方尚未對外公布2名槍手身分，僅公布擊斃與逮捕消息。
????At least 7 have been shot at near Bondi beach Park, Australia. NSW police responded quickly, taking two into custody-one reportedly shot dead by officers + the other detained.— Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 （@saikirankannan） December 14, 2025
????️1: The shootout
????️2: The 2 shooters
????️3: Brave civilian disarming a shooter
????: One of the shooters pic.twitter.com/oJrAYcCpwS
Reports of 60 injured and 10 dead in Sydney Bondi Beach— Gameover????️???????????????? （@EricS2075） December 14, 2025
Massacre in Bondi Beach
Albanese resign tomorrow you and your disgusting government!!
The President of Israel Herzog: “We repeatedly warned the Australian government about the need to root out the criminal and… pic.twitter.com/kjoi5Jy5WJ
The terrorist from the attack in Bondi Beach in Sydney is Naveed Akram. Born in 2001 pic.twitter.com/u4XRr7dzoa— Chaya’s Clan （@ChayasClan） December 14, 2025