羅浮宮驚傳搶劫！館方緊急關閉 大批民眾被鎖在裡面

法國巴黎知名地標羅浮宮今天（19日）驚傳搶劫案，館方稍早緊急宣布閉館1天。

根據《BBC》報導，法國文化部長達狄（Rachida Dati） 週日證實，世界上最著名的博物館羅浮宮遭遇搶劫，她在社交媒體上表示，沒有人員受傷，她和館方人員、警察正在現場，調查工作正在進行中。

羅浮宮於台灣時間19日下午4點多在官方X平台宣布，週日因「特殊原因」閉館1日，目前還不清楚博物館內有什麼東西被偷了。

不過網上流傳影片顯示，搶劫案發生後，館內保全和民眾全都被要求待在羅浮宮內，準備進去的民眾則被臨時通知不能入館。

Just got to the Louvre and can see the security are locked inside! Everyone at the gates is being told that they cannot go in and that it is shut for today. #louvre #paris #france pic.twitter.com/fXOmgUI9La