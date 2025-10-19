為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    羅浮宮驚傳搶劫！館方緊急關閉 大批民眾被鎖在裡面

    2025/10/19 17:58 即時新聞／綜合報導
    搶案發生後，羅浮宮緊急關閉，原本已經在館內的民眾被鎖在裡面。（法新社）

    法國巴黎知名地標羅浮宮今天（19日）驚傳搶劫案，館方稍早緊急宣布閉館1天。

    根據《BBC》報導，法國文化部長達狄（Rachida Dati） 週日證實，世界上最著名的博物館羅浮宮遭遇搶劫，她在社交媒體上表示，沒有人員受傷，她和館方人員、警察正在現場，調查工作正在進行中。

    羅浮宮於台灣時間19日下午4點多在官方X平台宣布，週日因「特殊原因」閉館1日，目前還不清楚博物館內有什麼東西被偷了。

    不過網上流傳影片顯示，搶劫案發生後，館內保全和民眾全都被要求待在羅浮宮內，準備進去的民眾則被臨時通知不能入館。

    羅浮宮發生搶劫案，館方緊急宣布閉館。（路透）

