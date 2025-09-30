菲律賓中部規模6.9地震 夜市人群奔逃、教堂崩塌

菲律賓中部海域今（30日）晚發生規模6.9地震，震源深度僅10公里，太平洋海嘯警報中心（Pacific Tsunami Warning Center）表示，地震沒有造成海嘯威脅，但部分地區已經傳出有建物毀損。

美國地質調查局（USGS）偵測到的數據顯示，這起地震發生在台灣時間晚間9點59分，震央位於宿霧市（Cebu）東北方海域，深度僅10公里。

請繼續往下閱讀...

《法新社》報導，太平洋海嘯警報中心指出，這起地震並無造成海嘯威脅，「不需要採取任何行動」。

在網路上目前已經有部分災情傳出，宿霧市（Cebu）因為這起地震出現劇烈搖晃，在當地的科隆夜市（Colon Night Market）大批民眾驚恐奔跳，也有民眾上傳影片，顯示宿霧省北部達安班塔延（Daanbantayan）聖羅莎德利馬總教區聖殿（Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima）在地震中崩塌，但傷亡情形仍待進一步確認。

KEEP SAFE ???? WATCH: Situation at the Colon Night Market in Cebu City following the magnitude 6.7 earthquake on Tuesday night. Intensity VI was recorded in Cebu City, while the epicenter was located 17 kilometers northeast of Bogo City, according to Phivolcs. Aftershocks and… pic.twitter.com/F3K6AhqAt0

PRAY FOR CEBU



LOOK: The Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Rose de Lima in Daanbantayan, Cebu collapsed due to the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that was felt throughout the province on Tuesday night, September 30.



The church asks for prayers for everyone who was affected by the… pic.twitter.com/swBxQWSTXl