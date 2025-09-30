為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    菲律賓中部規模6.9地震 夜市人群奔逃、教堂崩塌

    2025/09/30 23:18 即時新聞／綜合報導
    菲律賓中部發生規模6.9強震，深度僅10公里。（擷取自USGS）

    菲律賓中部發生規模6.9強震，深度僅10公里。（擷取自USGS）

    菲律賓中部海域今（30日）晚發生規模6.9地震，震源深度僅10公里，太平洋海嘯警報中心（Pacific Tsunami Warning Center）表示，地震沒有造成海嘯威脅，但部分地區已經傳出有建物毀損。

    美國地質調查局（USGS）偵測到的數據顯示，這起地震發生在台灣時間晚間9點59分，震央位於宿霧市（Cebu）東北方海域，深度僅10公里。

    《法新社》報導，太平洋海嘯警報中心指出，這起地震並無造成海嘯威脅，「不需要採取任何行動」。

    在網路上目前已經有部分災情傳出，宿霧市（Cebu）因為這起地震出現劇烈搖晃，在當地的科隆夜市（Colon Night Market）大批民眾驚恐奔跳，也有民眾上傳影片，顯示宿霧省北部達安班塔延（Daanbantayan）聖羅莎德利馬總教區聖殿（Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima）在地震中崩塌，但傷亡情形仍待進一步確認。

    聖羅莎德利馬總教區聖殿教堂的一部分被地震震垮。（擷取自X @inquirerdotnet）

    聖羅莎德利馬總教區聖殿教堂的一部分被地震震垮。（擷取自X @inquirerdotnet）

