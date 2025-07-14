為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    西班牙東南部外海規模5.2地震 未觸發海嘯警報

    西班牙外海在當地時間14日清晨7點13分（台灣時間14日下午1點13分），發生規模5.2地震，震源深度10公里。（圖擷取自@LastQuake 社群平台「X」）

    2025/07/14 15:15

    莊文仁／核稿編輯

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕西班牙外海在當地時間14日清晨7點13分（台灣時間14日下午1點13分），發生規模5.2地震，震源深度10公里。根據歐洲地中海地震中心（EMSC）觀測資料，此次地震震央位於聖荷西（San José）外海東南部約21公里處。

    綜合外媒報導，地震發生後，西班牙城市莫夕亞（Murcia）、阿美利亞（Almería）與安達魯西亞（Andalucía）等地有感。報導指出，目前尚無人員傷亡或物質損失的初步報告，西班牙當局也沒有發布海嘯警報。

