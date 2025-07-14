西班牙東南部外海規模5.2地震 未觸發海嘯警報

西班牙外海在當地時間14日清晨7點13分（台灣時間14日下午1點13分），發生規模5.2地震，震源深度10公里。（圖擷取自@LastQuake 社群平台「X」）

2025/07/14 15:15

莊文仁／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕西班牙外海在當地時間14日清晨7點13分（台灣時間14日下午1點13分），發生規模5.2地震，震源深度10公里。根據歐洲地中海地震中心（EMSC）觀測資料，此次地震震央位於聖荷西（San José）外海東南部約21公里處。

綜合外媒報導，地震發生後，西班牙城市莫夕亞（Murcia）、阿美利亞（Almería）與安達魯西亞（Andalucía）等地有感。報導指出，目前尚無人員傷亡或物質損失的初步報告，西班牙當局也沒有發布海嘯警報。

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake took place off the coast of Spain this morning. The depth was 10km.



Dave said: On the magnitude scale, quakes between 3.5 and 5.4 are typically felt by people, though they rarely cause major damage. Anything under 6.0 rarely inflicts serious damage on… pic.twitter.com/NIbAEsibDV — Duncan Oldham （@DuncanOldham） July 14, 2025

Earthquake Spain



A Preliminary Magnitude 5.2 recently struck off the coast of Spain at a depth of 6.2 miles



There have been multiple reports of strong shaking felt for several seconds.



Seismic activity continues throughout the region #Spain #Terremoto #earthquake pic.twitter.com/nPZ3Z5WRVS — Chyno News （@ChynoNews） July 14, 2025

