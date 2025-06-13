為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    以色列空襲伊朗 消息人士：至少20名革命衛隊將領遭擊殺

    伊朗總統裴澤斯基安發表演說時表示，伊朗會對以色列祭出強而有力的回應。（路透）

    伊朗總統裴澤斯基安發表演說時表示，伊朗會對以色列祭出強而有力的回應。（路透）

    2025/06/13 19:42

    劉晉仁／核稿編輯

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕以色列今（13日）發動崛起雄獅（Operation Rising Lion）行動，對伊朗首都德黑蘭以及核設施所在地納坦茲發動大規模空襲，2名消息人士透露，至少有20名伊朗伊斯蘭革命衛隊（IRGC）的將領遭擊殺；伊朗總統裴澤斯基安則說，伊朗將祭出強而有力的回應，並讓挑起戰端的以色列感到後悔。

    《路透》報導，2名消息人士指出，包含IRGC航空航太部隊指揮官哈吉扎德在內，至少有20名伊朗高階指揮官，死於以色列對伊朗的空襲。

    以色列國防軍（IDF）也在X平台發文宣稱，以軍戰機襲擊了哈吉扎德與其他高階指揮官的聚集的地下指揮中心，成功擊殺了哈吉扎德以及IRGC的無人機部隊指揮官兼IRGC空軍部隊指揮官舍哈尼。

    伊朗總統裴澤斯基安稍早發表全國演說時表示，伊朗將發動合法且強而有力的反擊，更會「讓以色列後悔自身的愚蠢行為」。

    以色列國防軍發文表示，以軍擊殺伊斯蘭革命衛隊航空航太部隊指揮官哈吉扎德。（擷取自X @IDF）

    以色列國防軍發文表示，以軍擊殺伊斯蘭革命衛隊航空航太部隊指揮官哈吉扎德。（擷取自X @IDF）

