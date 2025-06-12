為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    印度空難至少100人身亡 總理莫迪、英相施凱爾發文致哀

    印度航空一架載有242人的班機起飛不久後墜毀在艾哈邁達巴德的住宅區。（法新社）

    印度航空一架載有242人的班機起飛不久後墜毀在艾哈邁達巴德的住宅區。（法新社）

    2025/06/12 19:55

    吳裕堯／核稿編輯

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕印度古加拉特邦（Gujarat）第一大城艾哈邁達巴德（Ahmedabad）今（12）日發生嚴重空難，印度航空（Air India）載有242人的班機起飛不久就墜毀，已知至少100人罹難，印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）與英國首相施凱爾（Keir Starmer）都發文致哀。

    印度總理莫迪在X平台發文說：「艾哈邁達巴德的悲劇讓我們感到震驚和悲傷。這種心碎無法用言語來形容。在這個悲傷的時刻，我與所有受影響的人同在。我正與部長和有關當局保持聯繫，他們也正在努力協助受影響者。」

    英相施凱爾在聲明中說：「一架載有許多英國公民飛往倫敦的班機墜毀在印度城市艾哈邁達巴德的景象令人震驚。我會隨著事態發展跟著了解最新情況，在這個令人深受痛苦的時刻，我也與乘客以及他們的家人同在。」

    《路透》報導則指出，機上共載有242人，其中169人為印度籍、53人為英國籍，7人葡萄牙籍以及1人加拿大籍；警方指出，已將逾100具屍體送往當地醫院。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播