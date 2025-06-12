印度空難至少100人身亡 總理莫迪、英相施凱爾發文致哀

2025/06/12 19:55

吳裕堯／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕印度古加拉特邦（Gujarat）第一大城艾哈邁達巴德（Ahmedabad）今（12）日發生嚴重空難，印度航空（Air India）載有242人的班機起飛不久就墜毀，已知至少100人罹難，印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）與英國首相施凱爾（Keir Starmer）都發文致哀。

印度總理莫迪在X平台發文說：「艾哈邁達巴德的悲劇讓我們感到震驚和悲傷。這種心碎無法用言語來形容。在這個悲傷的時刻，我與所有受影響的人同在。我正與部長和有關當局保持聯繫，他們也正在努力協助受影響者。」

英相施凱爾在聲明中說：「一架載有許多英國公民飛往倫敦的班機墜毀在印度城市艾哈邁達巴德的景象令人震驚。我會隨著事態發展跟著了解最新情況，在這個令人深受痛苦的時刻，我也與乘客以及他們的家人同在。」

《路透》報導則指出，機上共載有242人，其中169人為印度籍、53人為英國籍，7人葡萄牙籍以及1人加拿大籍；警方指出，已將逾100具屍體送往當地醫院。

The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.

The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.