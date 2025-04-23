土耳其伊斯坦堡近海6.2強震 鄰近省份有感
土耳其馬爾馬拉海發生規模6.2強震。（擷取自美國地質調查局網頁）
黃筱薇／核稿編輯
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕土耳其第一大城伊斯坦堡（Istanbul）近海今（23）日發生規模達6.2，深度僅10公里的強震，當地官員指出，震央鄰近省份都能感受到搖晃。
根據美國地質調查局（USGS）觀測資料，這次地震發生在當地中午12時49分（台灣時間傍晚5點49分），震央位於馬爾馬拉海（Marmara Sea），地震深度僅10公里。
《法新社》報導，土耳其內政部長耶爾利卡亞（Ali Yerlikaya）在X平台發文說：「伊斯坦堡馬爾馬拉海的錫利夫里（Silivri）發生了6.2的地震。」他補充說，鄰近省份也能感受到地震搖晃。
目前暫無傷亡消息傳出。
6.2 Earthquake in Istanbul, Turkey— Disasters Daily （@DisastersAndI） April 23, 2025
All networks are currently down, people are scared to go back to their homes
There were 6 stronger aftershocks. pic.twitter.com/dnco5ndj3Z
???????? 6.2 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE STRIKES ISTANBUL— NEXTA （@nexta_tv） April 23, 2025
‼️The epicenter was located in the Sea of Marmara.
The city shook noticeably, but there have been no reports of casualties or damage so far. pic.twitter.com/tCe0V9GqtM