土耳其伊斯坦堡近海6.2強震 鄰近省份有感

2025/04/23 19:09

黃筱薇／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕土耳其第一大城伊斯坦堡（Istanbul）近海今（23）日發生規模達6.2，深度僅10公里的強震，當地官員指出，震央鄰近省份都能感受到搖晃。

根據美國地質調查局（USGS）觀測資料，這次地震發生在當地中午12時49分（台灣時間傍晚5點49分），震央位於馬爾馬拉海（Marmara Sea），地震深度僅10公里。

《法新社》報導，土耳其內政部長耶爾利卡亞（Ali Yerlikaya）在X平台發文說：「伊斯坦堡馬爾馬拉海的錫利夫里（Silivri）發生了6.2的地震。」他補充說，鄰近省份也能感受到地震搖晃。

目前暫無傷亡消息傳出。

6.2 Earthquake in Istanbul, Turkey All networks are currently down, people are scared to go back to their homes There were 6 stronger aftershocks. pic.twitter.com/dnco5ndj3Z

???????? 6.2 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE STRIKES ISTANBUL



‼️The epicenter was located in the Sea of Marmara.



The city shook noticeably, but there have been no reports of casualties or damage so far. pic.twitter.com/tCe0V9GqtM