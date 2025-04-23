為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    土耳其伊斯坦堡近海6.2強震 鄰近省份有感

    土耳其馬爾馬拉海發生規模6.2強震。（擷取自美國地質調查局網頁）

    2025/04/23 19:09

    黃筱薇／核稿編輯

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕土耳其第一大城伊斯坦堡（Istanbul）近海今（23）日發生規模達6.2，深度僅10公里的強震，當地官員指出，震央鄰近省份都能感受到搖晃。

    根據美國地質調查局（USGS）觀測資料，這次地震發生在當地中午12時49分（台灣時間傍晚5點49分），震央位於馬爾馬拉海（Marmara Sea），地震深度僅10公里。

    《法新社》報導，土耳其內政部長耶爾利卡亞（Ali Yerlikaya）在X平台發文說：「伊斯坦堡馬爾馬拉海的錫利夫里（Silivri）發生了6.2的地震。」他補充說，鄰近省份也能感受到地震搖晃。

    目前暫無傷亡消息傳出。

