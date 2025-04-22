教宗方濟各辭世 蔡英文悼念：持續傳承和平精神

2025/04/22 00:16

黃筱薇／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕教宗方濟各（Pope Francis）21日逝世，享壽88歲。我國前總統蔡英文21日晚間在X平台發布英文聲明表達哀悼。

蔡英文21日晚間在X平台發布聲明，「我對教宗方濟各的去世向台灣和世界各地的天主教社群表達沉痛的哀悼。他向世人傳達和平和博愛的深遠訊息深深引起我的共鳴，我們會將其精神繼續傳承下去。」

梵蒂岡樞機法雷爾（Kevin Farrell）表示，教宗方濟各於21日早上7時35分許離世。方濟各年輕時罹患慢性肺病，單側肺葉曾部分切除，今年2月14日他因呼吸問題送醫，過程中惡化成雙側肺炎，一共住院38天才出院，是他12年任期裡就醫最久的一次。

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Catholic communities in Taiwan and around the world on the loss of Pope Francis. His profound messages of peace and universal love resonated deeply with me and will live on through us all.