    德國曼海姆汽車衝撞人群 至少1死多人受傷

    德國曼海姆市發生汽車衝撞人群事件，造成1人死亡，多人受傷。（美聯社）

    德國曼海姆市發生汽車衝撞人群事件，造成1人死亡，多人受傷。（美聯社）

    2025/03/03 22:00

    黃筱薇／核稿編輯

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕德國巴登-符騰堡邦城市曼海姆（Mannheim）今（3）日發生汽車衝撞人群事件，事故造成至少1人罹難，多人受傷。

    《路透》報導，當地媒體Mannheim24指出，1輛黑色SUV從市中心的閱兵廣場駛向曼海姆市的地標水塔，隨後高速撞上人群，據稱有多人傷勢嚴重。

    警方發言人說，已知有1人傷重不治，數人受傷，駕車的司機已被拘留，目前尚不清楚是否有其他嫌疑人。

    德國大城慕尼黑上月才發生汽車衝撞人群事件，受傷人數超過20人，嫌犯是一名尋求庇護的24歲阿富汗男子。

