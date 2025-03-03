德國曼海姆汽車衝撞人群 至少1死多人受傷

2025/03/03 22:00

黃筱薇／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕德國巴登-符騰堡邦城市曼海姆（Mannheim）今（3）日發生汽車衝撞人群事件，事故造成至少1人罹難，多人受傷。

《路透》報導，當地媒體Mannheim24指出，1輛黑色SUV從市中心的閱兵廣場駛向曼海姆市的地標水塔，隨後高速撞上人群，據稱有多人傷勢嚴重。

警方發言人說，已知有1人傷重不治，數人受傷，駕車的司機已被拘留，目前尚不清楚是否有其他嫌疑人。

德國大城慕尼黑上月才發生汽車衝撞人群事件，受傷人數超過20人，嫌犯是一名尋求庇護的24歲阿富汗男子。

???????? Police have cordoned off Mannheim's city center following an incident where a car was rammed into a crowd, resulting in numerous casualties. Eyewitnesses report that debris is strewn across the scene, with at least one body covered by a tarp. #mannheim https://t.co/M9uRr2QAE1 pic.twitter.com/3FdthyNPjg

???????????? BREAKING: There are now reports of at last 1 death following the car attack in Mannheim, Germany.



The city center has now been evacuated.



Mannheim police announced: "Due to the police deployment, citizens are asked to avoid Mannheim city center and to take a wide detour." pic.twitter.com/FMHAZQZxo3