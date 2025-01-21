川普就職演說全文在這！ 強調一切遵照美國優先

美國總統川普20日在國會山莊圓形大廳就職時，發表了30分鐘的演說。（彭博）

2025/01/21 14:36

李欣潔／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統川普20日在國會山莊圓形大廳（Capitol Rotunda）就職時，發表了30分鐘的演說，直指美國黃金時代從現在開始，未來執政的每一天都會遵照「美國優先」。

據《美聯社》報導，川普當時先向副總統范斯（J.D. Vance）、眾議院共和黨籍議長強生（Mike Johnson）、卸任正副總統拜登與賀錦麗、前總統柯林頓、小布希、歐巴馬等到場貴賓和美國同胞致意。

川普說，美國的黃金時代從現在開始，國家將再次繁榮昌盛、再次受到世界的尊重，成為各國羨慕的對象，並且不會再讓自身遭到利用。

川普強調，在他執政的每一天都會依照「美國優先」，美國將奪回主權、恢復安全，而且法律的天平將重新平衡，司法部和政府過去惡毒、暴力和不公平的武器化（指司法迫害）將會結束，他執政的首要任務是創造自豪、繁榮和自由的國家。

川普表示，美國很快就會變得比以往任何時候都更加偉大、更加強大、更加卓越，他滿懷信心和樂觀地重返總統職位，因為如今正處於激動人心的新時代開端，改革的浪潮正在席捲全國，陽光灑滿整個世界，美國有機會抓住這個前所未有的機運。

不過，川普話鋒一轉，提及美國必須誠實面對所面臨的挑戰，例如多年以來激進且腐敗的建制派（維護現有體制者），從公民手中掠奪了權力和財富，使得美國政府在國內無法應對簡單危機、在國外面臨不斷持續的災難性事件。

川普指出，之前的政府無法保護守法的美國公民，卻為危險的罪犯提供了庇護，許多從世界各地來的非法移民塞滿了美國監獄和精神病院；美國為了保衛外國的邊境提供了無限的資金，卻拒絕保護自己的邊境、拒絕保護自己的人民。

川普說，過去的政府在緊急時刻無法提供基本服務，例如近期北卡羅來納州發生的事情（指颶風海倫），當地人受到相當惡劣的對待，還有一些州郡至今仍受到數月前的颶風影響。

川普透露，近來的例子則是加州洛杉磯，野火從數週前延燒後，到現在卻沒有任何有效的應對，火勢就這樣席捲了房屋和社區，甚至影響了部分最富有和最有權勢的人，其中一些現在就坐在台下，他們已經無家可歸了。

川普強調，這種事情不能再繼續下去，每個人對此都不應袖手旁觀，美國在公共衛生系投入的資金，比世界上任何國家都還要多，卻無法在災難當下發揮作用；美國的教育體系讓孩子對自己感到羞恥，甚至仇恨自己的國家，而這一切都將從今天開始改變，而且會變得很快。

川普說，在過去的8年裡他所經歷的考驗和挑戰，比美國250年歷史上任何一個總統都還要多，在這些日子他學到很多東西，而那些想要阻攔的人試圖奪走他的自由，甚至想要奪走他的性命，就在幾個月前，賓州暗殺者的子彈劃破他的耳朵，他相信自己得救是有原因的，「上帝拯救了我，讓美國再次偉大。」

川普指出，對美國公民來說，2025年1月20日是「解放日（Liberation Day）」，政府將以尊嚴、力量和決心應對每一次的危機，為各個種族、宗教、膚色和信仰的公民帶回希望、繁榮、安全與和平。

川普透露，他希望這次的總統大選能被記住，成為美國史上最偉大且最具影響力的一次選舉，這場勝利讓整個國家迅速地團結起來，社會各群體對政府的支持都迅速增加，無論是年輕人和老年人、男性和女性，以及非裔美國人、西班牙裔美國人、亞裔美國人，乃至城市、郊區和農村，而且他還在所有7個搖擺州和普選大勝。

川普對非裔和拉丁裔社區表達謝意，感謝他們的愛戴與信任，期待在未來攜手合作，而且1月20日還是馬丁·路德·金恩（Martin Luther King, Jr.）紀念日，自己將和大家共同努力，讓金恩的夢想成真。

川普說，美國正在恢復團結，信心和自豪感空前高漲，他今天會簽署一系列具有歷史意義的行政命令，藉此全面復甦美國、啟動一場「常識革命（Revolution of Common Sense）」。

川普表示，首先，他會宣布南部邊界進入國家緊急狀態，所有非法入境將立即被制止，並將數以百萬計的犯罪外籍人士送回他們來的地方。川普說，他將結束「抓捕後釋放」的做法，派遣軍隊前往南部邊境，擊退這場對美國災難性的入侵。

另外，川普還會把毒梟指定為外國恐怖組織。透過1798年制定的《外國敵人法》，指示政府充分利用聯邦和州執法部門的權力，消除所有在美國領土上進行毀滅性犯罪的外國幫派、犯罪組織。

川普強調，他的責任是保衛國家免受威脅和入侵，因此他將命令內閣成員調動權力來擊敗通貨膨脹、迅速降低商品成本和價格，他認為通膨危機是由大規模超支和能源價格上漲所引起的，因此他還會宣布國家進入能源緊急狀態，「我們會鑽探再鑽探」。

川普直指美國將再次成為製造業大國，而且擁有其他製造業國家無法擁有的東西，那就是儲量最多的石油和天然氣，美國將降低價格充實戰略儲備，並將能源出口到全球各地，「我們將再次成為富裕國家。我們腳下的液體黃金將幫助實現這個目標。」

川普說，他將結束「綠色新政」，廢除對電動車的補助，從而拯救美國汽車工業，並兌現他對美國偉大汽車工人的承諾，讓民眾購買自己所想要選擇的汽車，「我們將再次在美國製造汽車，而且速度是幾年前誰都不敢想像的。」

川普表示，他將立即徹底改革貿易體系，以保護美國工人和家庭，「我們不會向公民徵稅來造福其他國家，而是會對外國徵收關稅讓我們的公民富起來。」為此，美國正在建立對外稅務制度，讓大量外國資金進入國庫。

川普說，為了重建人民對聯邦政府的信心並提升效率，他將成立「政府效率部」。另外，聯邦政府多年來非法和違憲限制言論自由，他為此將簽署行政命令，立即停止所有政府審查制度並恢復言論自由，國家再也不會被武器化來迫害政治對手，在他的領導下，美國將在憲法和法治下恢復公平、平等、公正的司法。

川普指出，他還會結束試圖將種族和性別納入公、私生活的政策，將打造能力為先的社會，美國政府從今天起只承認兩種性別，那就是男性和女性。

川普透露，他本週將恢復所有因拒絕接種武肺疫苗而被不公正開除的軍人，並全額支付欠薪，同時還會簽署行政命令，停止讓軍人在執行任務時被迫接受激進的政治理論和社會實驗，讓部隊專注在唯一使命上，亦即擊敗美國的敵人，「像2017年一樣，我們將再次建立世界上最強大的軍隊。」

川普強調，美國的成功將不僅是通過勝利來計算，也會通過結束的戰爭來衡量，也許最重要的是避免捲入任何不必要的戰爭，他希望成為和平締造者與團結者，就在他上任的前一天，中東的人質已開始被釋放回家（指以色列和哈瑪斯停火）。

川普說，美國將重新奪回地球最偉大、最強大、最受尊敬國家的應有地位，讓全世界都感到的敬畏和欽佩，為此，他將把墨西哥灣改為美國灣，並將北美洲最高峰改回原來的名字麥金利峰（Mount McKinley），藉此紀念第25任總統麥金利透過加徵關稅讓美國富裕。

川普表示，麥金利為第26任總統老羅斯福（Theodore Roosevelt）提供了資金，成就了許多偉大的事業，包括建造了巴拿馬運河，美國在這項建設上花費有史以來最高的工程支出，並且有3.8萬人犧牲，卻愚蠢地將其拱手讓人，使自己受到不公平的對待。

川普指出，美國海軍和各類船隻，在巴拿馬運河被嚴重過度收費，最重要的地方在於中國正在營運巴拿馬運河，但美國當初是將運河交給巴拿馬而不是中國，因此現在是該收回了。

川普強調，他今天要向美國人傳達訊息，現在是大家再次以歷史上最偉大文明的勇氣、活力採取行動的時候了，「我們將帶領國家走向勝利和成功的新高度，我們不會被嚇倒。」

川普說，美國將結束慢性疾病的流行，讓孩子安全、健康、遠離疾病，並再次成為充滿增長力的國家，持續增強財富、擴大領土、建設城市，將旗幟插入新的美麗地平線並進入星空，派遣美國太空人在火星插上國旗。

川普表示，美國比任何國家都有野心，美國人是探索者、建設者、創新者、企業家和開拓者，拓荒精神已銘刻在心中，偉大冒險的號角從靈魂深處響起。

川普指出，美國的祖先將一小塊殖民地變成地球上最傑出公民組成的強大共和國，美國人在崎嶇不平的荒野上跋涉了數千英里，穿越沙漠、翻越山脈、冒著難以言喻的危險取得西部，結束了奴隸制將數百萬人從暴政中拯救出來、使數百萬人擺脫了貧困、將人類送入了天空，「只要我們齊心協力，就沒有做不到的事，沒有實現不了的夢想。」

川普說，許多人認為他不可能實現如此歷史性的政治復出，但他已經站在這裡，證明大家永遠不應認為有些事情是不可能辦到的，「在美國，不可能的事就是我們最擅長的事情。」

川普強調，從紐約到洛杉磯、從費城到鳳凰城、從芝加哥到邁阿密、從休士頓到華盛頓特區，美國是由一代又一代的愛國者所建設的，他們為了人民的權利和自由奉獻了一切，無論是農民、士兵、牛仔、工廠工人、鋼鐵工人、煤礦工人、警察、拓荒者，都勇往直前不讓任何阻礙擊垮，他們鋪設鐵路、建造摩天大樓、高速公路，並且贏得兩次世界大戰，擊敗了法西斯主義和共產主義，克服了所面臨的每一個挑戰。

川普說，在美國人共同經歷這一切之後，目前正處於美國歷史上最偉大4年的開端，在大家的幫助下，「我們將恢復美國的承諾，重建我們所熱愛的國家，在上帝的帶領下，我們是一個民族、一個家庭、一個光榮的國家。」

川普表示，對每個為孩子未來懷抱夢想的父母，以及每個為自己未來懷抱夢想的孩子，「我與你們同在，我將為你們奮鬥，我將為你們取得勝利，我們將取得前所未有的勝利。」

川普直言，近年來，美國遭受了巨大的苦難，但如今正是重振的時刻，讓美國再次變得偉大，比以往任何時候都更偉大，「我們將成為一個與眾不同的國家。充滿同情心、勇氣和卓越，我們的力量將停止一切戰爭，並為這個充滿憤怒、暴力和完全不可預測的世界帶來新的團結精神。」

川普說，美國將再次受到尊重和欽佩、再次繁榮昌盛，「我們會感到自豪。我們會變得堅強，我們會取得前所未有的勝利，我們不會被征服，我們不會被嚇倒，我們不會被擊垮，我們不會失敗。」

川普在演說結束前強調，美國從今天起將成為一個自由、主權和獨立的國家，美國人將勇敢地站起來、自豪地生活，並懷抱著大膽的夢想，「沒有什麼可以阻擋我們，因為我們是美國人，未來是我們的，我們的黃金時代才剛開始。」

川普就職演說原文

Vice President Vance, Speaker Johnson, Senator Thune, Chief Justice Roberts, justices of the United States Supreme Court, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, President Biden, Vice President Harris and my fellow citizens:

The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation. And we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.

During every single day of the Trump administration, I will, very simply, put America first. Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end. And our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud and prosperous and free.

America will soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before. I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country. Sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before.

But first, we must be honest about the challenges we face. While they are plentiful, they will be annihilated by this great momentum that the world is now witnessing and the United States of America. As we gather today, our government confronts a crisis of trust. For many years, the radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens. While the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair, we now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad.

It fails to protect our magnificent, law-abiding American citizens but provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world. We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders, or more importantly, its own people.

Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina, who’ve been treated so badly. And other states who are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago. Or more recently, Los Angeles, where we are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defense. They’re raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now. They don’t have a home any longer. That’s interesting.

But we can’t let this happen. Everyone is unable to do anything about it. That’s going to change. We have a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster, yet more money is spent on it than any country anywhere in the world. And we have an education system that teaches our children to be ashamed of themselves, in many cases to hate our country despite the love that we try so desperately to provide to them. All of this will change starting today and will change very quickly.

Our recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom. From this moment on, America’s decline is over.

Our liberties and our nation’s glorious destiny will no longer be denied and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency and loyalty of America’s government. Over the past eight years, I have been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250-year history, and I’ve learned a lot along the way. The journey to reclaim our Republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you. Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed to take my life. Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear. But I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.

That is why each day under our administration of American patriots, we will be working to meet every crisis with dignity and power and strength. We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed. For American citizens, Jan. 20, 2025, is Liberation Day.

It is my hope that our recent presidential election will be remembered as the greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country. As our victory showed, the entire nation is rapidly unifying behind our agenda with dramatic increases in support from virtually every element of our society. Young and old, men and women, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, urban, suburban and rural. And, very importantly, we had a powerful win in all seven swing states and the popular vote. We won by millions of people.

To the Black and Hispanic communities, I want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love and trust that you have shown me with your vote. We set records, and I will not forget it. I’ve heard your voices in the campaign, and I look forward to working with you in the years to come.

Today is Martin Luther King Day and his honor — this will be a great honor — but in his honor, we will strive together to make his dream a reality. We will make his dream come true.

National unity is now returning to America and confidence and pride is soaring like never before. In everything we do my administration will be inspired by a strong pursuit of excellence and unrelenting success. We will not forget our country. We will not forget our Constitution. And we will not forget our God.

Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders. With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. It’s all about common sense. First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted. And we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came. We will reinstate my remain in Mexico policy. I will end the practice of catch and release. And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country. Under the orders I sign today we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities.

As commander in chief, I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions. And that is exactly what I am going to do. We will do it at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Next, I will direct all members of my cabinet to marshal the vast powers at their disposal to defeat what was record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices. The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices. And that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill.

America will be a manufacturing nation once again, and we have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have: the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth. And we are going to use it. We will bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again, right to the top, and export American energy all over the world. We will be a rich nation again. And it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it.

With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to our great American autoworkers. In other words, you’ll be able to buy the car of your choice. We will build automobiles in America again at a rate that nobody could have dreamt possible just a few years ago. And thank you to the auto workers of our nation for your inspiring vote of confidence. We did tremendously with their vote.

I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families. Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens. For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our treasury coming from foreign sources.

The American Dream will soon be back and thriving like never before. To restore confidence and effectiveness to our federal government, my administration will establish the brand new Department of Government Efficiency.

After years and years of illegal and unconstitutional federal efforts to restrict free expression, I will also sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America. Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents. Something I know something about. We will not allow that to happen. It will not happen again. Under my leadership, we will restore fair, equal and impartial justice under the Constitution and the rule of law. And we are going to bring law and order back to our cities.

This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life. We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit based. As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female. This week I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from the military for objecting to the Covid vaccine mandate with full back pay. And I will sign an order to stop our warriors from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty. It’s going to end immediately. Our armed forces will be free to focus on their sole mission—defeating America’s enemies. Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen.

We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end. And, perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into. My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be. A peacemaker and a unifier. I’m pleased to say that, as of yesterday, one day before I assumed office, the hostages in the Middle East are coming back home to their families.

America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world. A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. And we will restore the name of the great President William McKinley to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs. President McKinley made our country very rich through tariffs and through talent.

He was a natural businessman and gave Teddy Roosevelt the money for many of the great things he did, including the Panama Canal, which has foolishly been given to the country of Panama after the United States — the United States, I mean, think of this, spent more money than ever spent on a project before and lost 38,000 lives in the building of the Panama Canal. We have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should have never been made. And Panama’s promise to us has been broken. The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty has been totally violated. American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form, and that includes the United States Navy. And above all, China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back.

Above all, my message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization. So as we liberate our nation, we will lead it to new heights of victory and success. We will not be deterred. Together, we will end the chronic disease epidemic and keep our children safe, healthy and disease free. The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons. And we will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars.

And it’s the lifeblood of a great nation. And, right now, our nation is more ambitious than any other. There’s no nation like our nation. Americans are explorers, builders, innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneers. The spirit of the frontier is written into our hearts. The call of the next great adventure resounds from within our souls. Our American ancestors turned a small group of colonies on the edge of a vast continent into a mighty republic of the most extraordinary citizens on Earth. No one comes close. Americans pushed thousands of miles through a rugged land of untamed wilderness. They crossed deserts, scaled mountains, braved untold dangers, won the Wild West, ended slavery, rescued millions from tyranny, lifted millions from poverty, harnessed electricity, split the atom, launched mankind into the heavens and put the universe of human knowledge into the palm of the human hand. If we work together, there is nothing we cannot do and no dream we cannot achieve.

Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback. But as you see today, here I am. The American people have spoken. I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something is impossible to do. In America, the impossible is what we do best. From New York to Los Angeles, from Philadelphia to Phoenix, from Chicago to Miami, from Houston to right here in Washington, D.C., our country was forged and built by the generations of patriots who gave everything they had for our rights and for our freedom. They were farmers and soldiers, cowboys and factory workers, steel workers and coal miners, police officers and pioneers who pushed onward, marched forward and let no obstacle defeat their spirit or their pride. Together they laid down the railroads, raised up the skyscrapers, built great highways, won two world wars, defeated fascism and communism, and triumphed over every single challenge that they faced.

After all we have been through together, we stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history. With your help, we will restore an American promise and we will rebuild the nation that we love. And we love it so much. We are one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. So to every parent who dreams for their child and every child to dreams for their future: I am with you, I will fight for you and I will win for you. And we’re going to win like never before.

In recent years, our nation has suffered greatly. But we are going to bring it back and make it great again. Greater than ever before. We will be a nation like no other. Full of compassion, courage and exceptionalism. Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent, and totally unpredictable.

America will be respected again and admired again, including by people of religion, faith and goodwill. We will be prosperous. We will be proud. We will be strong and we will win like never before. We will not be conquered. We will not be intimidated. We will not be broken. And we will not fail.

From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation. We will stand bravely. We will live proudly. We will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way. Because we are Americans. The future is ours. And our golden age has just begun.

Thank you. God bless America. Thank you all. Thank you.

卸任正副總統拜登和賀錦麗。（美聯社）

前總統柯林頓、小布希、歐巴馬都到場。（美聯社）

