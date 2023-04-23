為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    西班牙火焰料理引發大火 網紅餐廳釀2死12傷

    西班牙馬德里餐廳因火焰料理失控引發大火，消防員緊急搶救仍造成2死12傷悲劇。（路透）

    2023/04/23 13:21

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕西班牙馬德里一家網紅餐廳不只有大量花草造景，還提供「火焰披薩」餐點，沒想到兩大「噱頭」近日釀成大火，當下瞬間吞沒整間餐廳，還造成2死、12傷悲劇。

    綜合外媒報導，位於馬德里義大利餐酒館（Burro Canaglia Bar&Resto）21日大火，生還者露絲（Ruth）說，看到服務生披薩點火後，一手端菜、一手拿噴槍來送菜，結果他經過一個充滿花草裝飾柱子，整個餐廳瞬間就燒起來。

    馬德里市長何塞（Jose Luis Martinez Almeida）表示，起火原因應該就是火焰披薩引燃一旁花草，引發快速兇猛火勢，若不是消防局就在100公尺之外，死亡人數恐怕更高。

    馬德里消防局透露，當時有人直接跑進消防局報案，消防人員趕到現場發現，餐廳只有一個出口，但是靠近大門處火勢兇猛，大家都受困於餐廳後面，幸好大火約在10分鐘撲滅，最終釀成2死、12傷。

