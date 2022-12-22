澤倫斯基美國會演說大獲好評 主持人讚超越拜登

2022/12/22 14:08

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基在美國國會演講廣受好評，美國多位媒體人大讚澤倫斯基「英文能力比他們都好」，主持人寇蘭漢（Gerry Callahan）大讚，澤倫斯基英文、演講能力都超越美國總統拜登。

根據《紐約郵報》報導，寇蘭漢在推特酸，澤倫斯基英文可能比總統拜登、副總統賀錦麗、眾議院議長裴洛西都卓越，而且澤倫斯基休閒風格穿著比起總是穿著帽T的賓州參議員費特曼（John Fetterman）好太多。

請繼續往下閱讀...

CNN全球事務分析師比安娜（Bianna Golodryga）表示，澤倫斯基「精通英語」，還巧使妙用英文俚語，無疑地這次演講兩黨的掌聲都將使俄羅斯總統普廷不滿。

哥倫比亞廣播公司記者湯瑪斯（Dillon Thomas）也大讚，澤倫斯基在美國黃金時段，以現場直播方式，以非母語進行成功演說，「真的難以置信」，這可能連專業主持人都難以做到。

網友則回應，「澤倫斯基的母語雖然非英語，但他的演講能力比拜登好」、「他的英文可能比一半以上美國人都好」、「100%正確」等。

I'll give him this: He speaks better English than our President. And Our Vice President. And our Speaker of the House.

And dresses better than the slob Pennsylvanians just sent to the Senate. #Zelensky