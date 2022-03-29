重大戰略改變！美國防部：俄軍正撤離基輔周遭

2022/03/29 23:18

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄烏第5輪談判今（29）日落幕，俄國稱將大幅減少在基輔附近的軍事行動，美國國防部官員晚間也證實，俄軍已開始將部份軍隊撤出基輔周遭，認為這是俄軍的「重大戰略改變」。

據《CNN》主播沙托（Jim Sciutto）報導，美國國防部官員今（29）日晚間透露，俄軍營級戰術群（Battalion Tactical Groups，BTG）已開始移動，有即將從基輔撤退的跡象。美國認為，這並不是一個短期的調度和重整，而是俄羅斯在基輔北方受挫後的長期戰術調整。

此外，白俄羅斯記者吉贊（Tadeusz Giczan）也蒐集許多片段指出，許多民眾目擊俄軍正從烏克蘭邊界往白俄羅斯撤軍。

據悉，俄羅斯國防部今（29）日在烏俄第5輪談判結束後，也曾宣布將「大幅減少」在基輔，以及烏北切爾尼戈夫（Chernihiv）的軍事行動。

然而，美國國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）對此則表示，目前他還沒看到俄軍追求和平的任何嚴肅態度，並強調俄羅斯必須直接停止侵略、停止開火、全面撤軍，並持續與各方對話。

Breaking: Russia is beginning to withdraw some forces from around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, in what the US assesses is a “major” strategy shift, two senior US officials tell me. US is already observing movements underway of Russian Battalion Tactical Groups （BTGs） 1/

First signs that some Russian troops are indeed retreating from the Kyiv direction. Large numbers of BMDs with Russian and VDV flags were spotted today on their way from the Ukrainian border to Belarus' Rechitsa and Gomel where they were loaded onto railway platforms. pic.twitter.com/6B5qTsgFRq