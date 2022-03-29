為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    重大戰略改變！美國防部：俄軍正撤離基輔周遭

    美國國防部29日晚間傳出消息表示，俄軍已開始將部份軍隊撤出基輔周遭，認為這是俄軍的「重大戰略改變」。圖為親俄軍戰車。（路透）

    2022/03/29 23:18

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄烏第5輪談判今（29）日落幕，俄國稱將大幅減少在基輔附近的軍事行動，美國國防部官員晚間也證實，俄軍已開始將部份軍隊撤出基輔周遭，認為這是俄軍的「重大戰略改變」。

    據《CNN》主播沙托（Jim Sciutto）報導，美國國防部官員今（29）日晚間透露，俄軍營級戰術群（Battalion Tactical Groups，BTG）已開始移動，有即將從基輔撤退的跡象。美國認為，這並不是一個短期的調度和重整，而是俄羅斯在基輔北方受挫後的長期戰術調整。

    此外，白俄羅斯記者吉贊（Tadeusz Giczan）也蒐集許多片段指出，許多民眾目擊俄軍正從烏克蘭邊界往白俄羅斯撤軍。

    據悉，俄羅斯國防部今（29）日在烏俄第5輪談判結束後，也曾宣布將「大幅減少」在基輔，以及烏北切爾尼戈夫（Chernihiv）的軍事行動。

    然而，美國國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）對此則表示，目前他還沒看到俄軍追求和平的任何嚴肅態度，並強調俄羅斯必須直接停止侵略、停止開火、全面撤軍，並持續與各方對話。

