    國際

    影片曝光！烏克蘭平民買麵包竟遭射殺 俄軍無差別攻擊殺10人

    美國駐基輔大使館指出，俄羅斯軍隊16日在切爾尼戈夫開槍打死了10位平民。圖為切爾尼戈夫被俄軍攻擊過後的景象。（法新社）

    2022/03/16 22:43

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國駐基輔大使館今（16）日指出，俄軍在烏克蘭北部切爾尼戈夫市（Chernihiv）開槍打死了10位平民，而這些民眾當時只不過是在排隊買麵包。

    美國駐基輔大使館在推特發文指出，「今日在切爾尼戈夫，俄羅斯軍隊射殺了10名正在排隊採購麵包的平民。這種極其恐怖的攻擊行為必須停止。我們正在考慮所有可行方案，以確保在烏克蘭發生的任何暴行都能夠追究責任。」

    美國駐基輔大使館在PO文時並沒有附上證據佐證，不過推特上已經有影片流傳。俄羅斯方面目前沒有對美國大使館的聲明發表意見。

