影片曝光！烏克蘭平民買麵包竟遭射殺 俄軍無差別攻擊殺10人

2022/03/16 22:43

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國駐基輔大使館今（16）日指出，俄軍在烏克蘭北部切爾尼戈夫市（Chernihiv）開槍打死了10位平民，而這些民眾當時只不過是在排隊買麵包。

美國駐基輔大使館在推特發文指出，「今日在切爾尼戈夫，俄羅斯軍隊射殺了10名正在排隊採購麵包的平民。這種極其恐怖的攻擊行為必須停止。我們正在考慮所有可行方案，以確保在烏克蘭發生的任何暴行都能夠追究責任。」

請繼續往下閱讀...

美國駐基輔大使館在PO文時並沒有附上證據佐證，不過推特上已經有影片流傳。俄羅斯方面目前沒有對美國大使館的聲明發表意見。

Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv. Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine.