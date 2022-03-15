克里姆林宮批目無法紀 俄官媒反戰員工下落成謎

2022/03/15 19:35

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄國國營電視台第一頻道（Channel One）的員工奧賽亞尼科娃（Marina Ovsyannikova），14日晚間突然「亂入」自家的新聞直播節目，並在鏡頭高舉著「拒絕戰爭、停止戰爭、不要相信那些宣傳，他們都是在欺騙你們」等標語。而俄羅斯克里姆林宮今（15）日以「目無法紀」（hooliganism）來批評奧賽亞尼科娃的舉止。

《路透》報導，克里姆林宮發言人佩斯科夫向媒體表示，「就這名婦女而言，她這是目無法紀的行為。」

英國廣播公司（BBC）指出，奧賽亞尼科娃已被俄羅斯警方拘留。她的律師透露，儘管已找遍電視台附近的警局，但還是無法得知奧賽亞尼科娃的下落。

Marina Ovsyannikova, the woman who ran onto a live state TV news broadcast, even recorded a message beforehand. In it, she says her father is Ukrainian. She calls for anti-war protests, says she’s ashamed about working for Kremlin propaganda, and she denounces the war absolutely. pic.twitter.com/nOpUY9bH74