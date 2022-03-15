為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    克里姆林宮批目無法紀 俄官媒反戰員工下落成謎

    奧賽亞尼科娃14日晚間在鏡頭前亮出了寫有反戰口號的標語，她目前下落成謎。（法新社）

    奧賽亞尼科娃14日晚間在鏡頭前亮出了寫有反戰口號的標語，她目前下落成謎。（法新社）

    2022/03/15 19:35

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄國國營電視台第一頻道（Channel One）的員工奧賽亞尼科娃（Marina Ovsyannikova），14日晚間突然「亂入」自家的新聞直播節目，並在鏡頭高舉著「拒絕戰爭、停止戰爭、不要相信那些宣傳，他們都是在欺騙你們」等標語。而俄羅斯克里姆林宮今（15）日以「目無法紀」（hooliganism）來批評奧賽亞尼科娃的舉止。

    《路透》報導，克里姆林宮發言人佩斯科夫向媒體表示，「就這名婦女而言，她這是目無法紀的行為。」

    英國廣播公司（BBC）指出，奧賽亞尼科娃已被俄羅斯警方拘留。她的律師透露，儘管已找遍電視台附近的警局，但還是無法得知奧賽亞尼科娃的下落。

    奧賽亞尼科娃在行動前錄下了一份影片，表達她譴責戰爭的態度。（路透）

    奧賽亞尼科娃在行動前錄下了一份影片，表達她譴責戰爭的態度。（路透）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    戰狼被打臉！趙立堅指美國刪烏克蘭生化戰訊息 外媒當面拆穿
    2022/03/15 17:52

    戰狼被打臉！趙立堅指美國刪烏克蘭生化戰訊息 外媒當面拆穿
    挺你！ 歐盟3國總理前往基輔 見澤倫斯基當面「表達支持」
    2022/03/15 17:40

    挺你！ 歐盟3國總理前往基輔 見澤倫斯基當面「表達支持」

    江翠指標大案 菁英客看準三特色火速出手
    自由說新聞》超猛！直播中打臉普廷 俄官媒女編輯反戰影片瘋傳
    2022/03/15 11:22

    自由說新聞》超猛！直播中打臉普廷 俄官媒女編輯反戰影片瘋傳
    烏克蘭總統顧問：最快2週內達成和平協議、戰事恐持續1年
    2022/03/15 10:58

    烏克蘭總統顧問：最快2週內達成和平協議、戰事恐持續1年

    航空城客運園區具潛力 區域受惠齊漲
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播