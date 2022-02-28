烏俄談判前與土耳其防長通話 烏克蘭防長：獲允人道主義援助

2022/02/28 17:21

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯侵略烏克蘭引發全球高度關注，雙方在白俄邊境談判將於台灣時間下午5點登場，不過烏方坦言對和談不抱希望。烏克蘭國防部長列茲尼科夫（Oleksii Reznikov）稍早透露已與土耳其國防部長阿卡爾（Hulusi Akar）通話，並曝光2人交談內容。

列茲尼科夫28日下午3點51分，透過推特表示已與土國國防部長阿卡爾通話，討論了烏克蘭當前局勢與世界現狀，過程中阿卡爾重申土耳其對烏國的支持，將向烏克蘭提供人道主義援助，對此列茲尼科夫在電話中代表烏國人民向阿卡爾道謝。

在俄軍大舉入侵烏國後，身為北約組織成員的土耳其，昨天（27日）首度用「戰爭」來定調俄羅斯的入侵行動，同時也宣布將執行限制海軍船艦進入黑海的蒙特勒公約（Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits）。

Had a ???? call with our great friend Minister of National Defense of ???????? Hulusi Akar.During the call,current situation in ???????? & the whole world were discussed. Hulusi Akar also repeated that Turkey is ready to provide humanitarian aid to ????????. Thank u a lot for your support ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xIc1DiYwXx