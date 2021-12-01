胡錫進嗆「政治演員」 立陶宛議員回酸：中國才是喜劇共和國

2021/12/01 00:03

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中共喉舌《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進不滿波羅的海3國國會議員組團訪台，30日嗆他們是「台灣花多少錢請來的低廉政治演員」，立陶宛國會友台小組主席馬爾德（Matas Maldeikis）也強硬回酸胡才是小丑，中國則是「喜劇人民共和國」（The People's Republic of Comedy）。

立陶宛、愛沙尼亞、拉脫維亞國會議員組團訪台，胡錫進週二在推特發文嗆:「花多少請來這些低廉的政治演員?可憐的台灣。不知道這些人會不會用蔡英文給的錢，買那些台灣滯銷的鳳梨。」

請繼續往下閱讀...

對此，此次來台的立陶宛國會友台小組主席馬爾德基斯（Matas Maldeikis）也在推特狠酸:「習進平派他的小丑攻擊我們，我們才該稱中國是『喜劇人民共和國』」。

馬爾德基斯本次訪台，出訪前就表達，立陶宛1991年獨立時也受過蘇聯壓迫，而立陶宛明記獨立經驗，認同台灣與立陶宛具有相似處，希望能幫助到台灣。

Xi is sending his clowns to attack us ???? We should call China "The People's Republic of Comedy". #UnsaleablePineapples #PeoplesRepublicOfComedy https://t.co/xuFBizv9D9

How much did you spend to invite these low-end European political actors? Poor Taiwan. Not sure if these people would buy some unsalable pineapples of the island with the money paid by Tsai.???? https://t.co/qZ3Pj2sg42