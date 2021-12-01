為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    胡錫進嗆「政治演員」 立陶宛議員回酸：中國才是喜劇共和國

    立陶宛國會友台小組主席馬爾德（見圖）與波羅的海3國國會議員組團訪台，遭中國《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進酸「低廉的政治演員」。（歐新社）

    立陶宛國會友台小組主席馬爾德（見圖）與波羅的海3國國會議員組團訪台，遭中國《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進酸「低廉的政治演員」。（歐新社）

    2021/12/01 00:03

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中共喉舌《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進不滿波羅的海3國國會議員組團訪台，30日嗆他們是「台灣花多少錢請來的低廉政治演員」，立陶宛國會友台小組主席馬爾德（Matas Maldeikis）也強硬回酸胡才是小丑，中國則是「喜劇人民共和國」（The People's Republic of Comedy）。

    立陶宛、愛沙尼亞、拉脫維亞國會議員組團訪台，胡錫進週二在推特發文嗆:「花多少請來這些低廉的政治演員?可憐的台灣。不知道這些人會不會用蔡英文給的錢，買那些台灣滯銷的鳳梨。」

    對此，此次來台的立陶宛國會友台小組主席馬爾德基斯（Matas Maldeikis）也在推特狠酸:「習進平派他的小丑攻擊我們，我們才該稱中國是『喜劇人民共和國』」。

    馬爾德基斯本次訪台，出訪前就表達，立陶宛1991年獨立時也受過蘇聯壓迫，而立陶宛明記獨立經驗，認同台灣與立陶宛具有相似處，希望能幫助到台灣。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    合影蔡英文 立陶宛議員開心：我們都是被中共討厭的女人！
    2021/11/30 20:48

    合影蔡英文 立陶宛議員開心：我們都是被中共討厭的女人！
    波海3國訪團拜會科技部 鎖定量子、生技領域合作
    2021/11/30 15:49

    波海3國訪團拜會科技部 鎖定量子、生技領域合作

    亞灣區投資900億 軌道連五甲熱房市
    無懼中國施壓 立陶宛友台小組主席：幫助台灣也是在幫助我們自己
    2021/11/30 08:39

    無懼中國施壓 立陶宛友台小組主席：幫助台灣也是在幫助我們自己
    立國會友台主席：來台展現團結之意
    2021/11/30 05:30

    立國會友台主席：來台展現團結之意

    數位帳戶跨業整合 NewNewBank超給利
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播