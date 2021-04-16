為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    美國印州爆大規模槍擊事件 已知5死4傷

    美國印州爆大規模槍擊事件，已知5死4傷。（圖擷取自推特）

    美國印州爆大規模槍擊事件，已知5死4傷。（圖擷取自推特）

    2021/04/16 14:05

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國印地安納州印城15日當地晚間10點左右（約台灣時間上午10點左右）發生大規模槍擊事件，造成至少5人死亡，4人受傷，共9名受害者，1名槍手已被拘留，詳細案情正在調查中。

    綜合外電報導，這起事件發生在印城米拉貝爾路8951號的一家聯邦快遞工廠，當地警方表示，15日當地時間晚間10點左右，他們收到多通報案電話指出該地發生大規模槍擊事件，趕到現場後發現多名受害者，包含5名死者，4名傷患。

    報導提到，目前情況已受控制，1名槍手已被拘留，沒有警員受傷，FBI正趕往現場，詳細案情正在調查中。

