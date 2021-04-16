美國印州爆大規模槍擊事件 已知5死4傷

2021/04/16 14:05

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國印地安納州印城15日當地晚間10點左右（約台灣時間上午10點左右）發生大規模槍擊事件，造成至少5人死亡，4人受傷，共9名受害者，1名槍手已被拘留，詳細案情正在調查中。

綜合外電報導，這起事件發生在印城米拉貝爾路8951號的一家聯邦快遞工廠，當地警方表示，15日當地時間晚間10點左右，他們收到多通報案電話指出該地發生大規模槍擊事件，趕到現場後發現多名受害者，包含5名死者，4名傷患。

報導提到，目前情況已受控制，1名槍手已被拘留，沒有警員受傷，FBI正趕往現場，詳細案情正在調查中。

⚠️????????#URGENT: Reports of several people shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility#Indianapolis l #IN

Police & EMS personnel are responding to a FedEx facility where reports say 8 people have been shot. The shooter has not been detained and may still be shooting.

More details shortly! pic.twitter.com/UzJwc8P8I1