    國際

    批中制裁評論者 英外相：中國應讓聯合國進入新疆調查

    英外交大臣拉布（見圖）在推特上譴責中國。（歐新社）

    2021/03/26 22:56

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕歐盟、英國、美國及加拿大日前譴責中國政府迫害新疆穆斯林及少數族群，並對有關人士實施制裁，且稱侵犯人權證據確鑿。中國則否認其指控還加以反擊，宣布制裁散布「謊言及假訊息」的9名英國人士。今（26）日英外交大臣拉布（Dominic Raab）在推特對中國予以譴責。

    拉布在推特表示，當英國及國際社會一起制裁侵犯人權的相關人士時，中國卻制裁了評論者，若中國欲駁斥指控，就應讓聯合國人權事務高級專員查證侵犯人權的真相。

    其他受到制裁的英國人士也表示不畏懼中國，包括英國前保守黨領袖史密斯（Iain Duncan Smith）也在推特回嗆說「如果這會導致中國對我洩憤，那我願意戴上這枚榮譽勳章」。

