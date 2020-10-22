推動愛爾蘭在台灣設代表處 國會最大黨青年部助攻

前愛爾蘭友台小組主席派瑞（右）的20歲兒子朱德派瑞（左）表示，很榮幸能在推動愛爾蘭在台設立代表處的議題上貢獻一己之力。（圖擷取自推特＿@JudePerrySL）

2020/10/23 00:52

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕愛爾蘭國會最大政黨「愛爾蘭統一黨」的青年黨團宣布，正在督促愛爾蘭政府在台灣設立代表處。對此，前愛爾蘭友台小組主席派瑞的20歲兒子朱德派瑞表示，很榮幸能在推動此議題上有所貢獻。

愛爾蘭統一黨青年黨團（Young Fine Gael）22日在推特發文，「我們正在呼籲愛爾蘭政府在台灣設立代表辦事處」，強化及提升兩國合作關係。

愛爾蘭統一黨青年黨團也介紹關於台灣的小知識，「台灣是全球第21大經濟體」，而台灣今年大選的投票率高達75％（台灣具有投票資格的選民有1450萬）。

對此，前愛爾蘭國會友台小組主席、前愛爾蘭國務大臣約翰派瑞（John Perry）的20歲兒子朱德派瑞（Jude Perry）分享該則推文表示，本週二他推動了愛爾蘭統一黨青年黨團與台灣駐愛爾蘭辦事處間的一場會議。他也說，很榮幸能在推動此議題上貢獻己力。

朱德更說，「爸爸在愛爾蘭國會團隊服務多年，有很棒的訪台經歷。（Dad chaired Oireachtas group for many years and has very fond memories of visits to Taiwan.）

On Tuesday, I facilitated a meeting between representative Yang of @TaipeiIreland and @YFG. Was proud to contribute to this statement calling on the @dfatirl to establish a representative office in Taiwan. https://t.co/exRETZVHtd — Jude Perry （@JudePerrySL） October 22, 2020

朱特該則推特全文與回應。（圖擷取自推特＿@JudePerrySL）

