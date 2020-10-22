為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    推動愛爾蘭在台灣設代表處 國會最大黨青年部助攻

    前愛爾蘭友台小組主席派瑞（右）的20歲兒子朱德派瑞（左）表示，很榮幸能在推動愛爾蘭在台設立代表處的議題上貢獻一己之力。（圖擷取自推特＿@JudePerrySL）

    前愛爾蘭友台小組主席派瑞（右）的20歲兒子朱德派瑞（左）表示，很榮幸能在推動愛爾蘭在台設立代表處的議題上貢獻一己之力。（圖擷取自推特＿@JudePerrySL）

    2020/10/23 00:52

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕愛爾蘭國會最大政黨「愛爾蘭統一黨」的青年黨團宣布，正在督促愛爾蘭政府在台灣設立代表處。對此，前愛爾蘭友台小組主席派瑞的20歲兒子朱德派瑞表示，很榮幸能在推動此議題上有所貢獻。

    愛爾蘭統一黨青年黨團（Young Fine Gael）22日在推特發文，「我們正在呼籲愛爾蘭政府在台灣設立代表辦事處」，強化及提升兩國合作關係。

    愛爾蘭統一黨青年黨團也介紹關於台灣的小知識，「台灣是全球第21大經濟體」，而台灣今年大選的投票率高達75％（台灣具有投票資格的選民有1450萬）。

    對此，前愛爾蘭國會友台小組主席、前愛爾蘭國務大臣約翰派瑞（John Perry）的20歲兒子朱德派瑞（Jude Perry）分享該則推文表示，本週二他推動了愛爾蘭統一黨青年黨團與台灣駐愛爾蘭辦事處間的一場會議。他也說，很榮幸能在推動此議題上貢獻己力。

    朱德更說，「爸爸在愛爾蘭國會團隊服務多年，有很棒的訪台經歷。（Dad chaired Oireachtas group for many years and has very fond memories of visits to Taiwan.）

    朱特該則推特全文與回應。（圖擷取自推特＿@JudePerrySL）

    朱特該則推特全文與回應。（圖擷取自推特＿@JudePerrySL）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    嚇壞美國人！ 疾管署「疾病擬人」系列紅到美國批踢踢
    2020/10/22 23:05

    嚇壞美國人！ 疾管署「疾病擬人」系列紅到美國批踢踢
    與台灣談貿易協議？印度最大英文報：加深關係對印度幫助甚巨
    2020/10/22 22:18

    與台灣談貿易協議？印度最大英文報：加深關係對印度幫助甚巨

    博愛特區稀有推案 三代同鄰潮正夯
    中國氣炸！這批軍售剛過 王定宇爆：美還要再賣3武器台灣
    2020/10/22 21:27

    中國氣炸！這批軍售剛過 王定宇爆：美還要再賣3武器台灣
    西方人眼中的台灣 愛爾蘭老外給政府建議超中肯
    2015/06/29 10:57

    西方人眼中的台灣 愛爾蘭老外給政府建議超中肯
    國際今日熱門
    懸崖勒馬！巴西總統：不會從中國購買武肺疫苗
    2020/10/22 06:25

    懸崖勒馬！巴西總統：不會從中國購買武肺疫苗 影片

    傳「國師」請願 將中國清華大學改名「習近平大學」
    2020/10/22 07:37

    傳「國師」請願 將中國清華大學改名「習近平大學」

    教宗首度表態支持同性「民事結合」：都是上帝孩子有權有個家庭
    2020/10/22 11:04

    教宗首度表態支持同性「民事結合」：都是上帝孩子有權有個家庭

    月領22K「世界最窮總統」 宣布退出政壇
    2020/10/22 13:16

    月領22K「世界最窮總統」 宣布退出政壇

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播