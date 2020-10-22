好萊塢男星邀港人為詩錄音：Hong Kong Never Sleeps

好萊塢男星喬瑟夫高登李維（Joseph Gordon-Levitt）在臉書上邀請港人，錄下一篇名為《香港永不眠》的詩。（法新社）

2020/10/22 21:41

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕好萊塢男星喬瑟夫高登李維（Joseph Gordon-Levitt），繼先前曾徵求香港照片後，今天再呼籲港人為一首詩錄音，更在詩中形容港人為「自由戰士」。

喬瑟夫高登李維主演過許多經典電影，如《戀夏500日》、《全面啟動》等，今年8月喬瑟夫高登李維曾為了他創辦的網路平台「HitRecord」上的新計畫，在臉書徵求香港的照片，當時許多網友都貼上反送中運動照片，表達香港近期遭受的壓迫與困境。而喬瑟夫高登李維今（22）日又在臉書專頁上呼籲港人，為一首英文詩錄音。

請繼續往下閱讀...

這篇詩名為《香港永不眠》（Hong Kong Never Sleeps）的詩作中寫道，「在未知的途徑上，寫自己的歷史時，但永遠不會孤單，港人會並肩站在一起（We forever stand as one）」；也提及了「哭泣的淚水使人們齊聚街頭，自由的戰士們將面對痛苦，而聲音會被聽見」（Freedom fighters With faces of pain And voices that will be heard）。

目前網路平台「HitRecord」上已經蒐集了超過450則錄音，臉書上的貼文也得到1萬6000次以上的按讚。

《Hong Kong Never Sleeps》全詩如下：

Hong Kong, she never sleeps

A beauty in the orient

A smiling dragon that breathes

She is fire on water

A city of spirited souls and passing ships

Hong Kong, a world of its own

Where we write our own history

Upon pathways unknown,

But never alone

We forever stand as one

Hong Kong, weeping tears of rain

Bringing together people in the streets

Freedom fighters

With faces of pain

And voices that will be heard

Hong Kong, a home to us all

With layers of landscapes, harbors and hills

Between blue skies and blue seas

On clear days

You can see forever

Hong Kong, our sacred city

Walking and talking through avenues

So full of life

The place we settle in to sleep

And fill with dreams in the night



不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法