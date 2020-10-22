為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    好萊塢男星邀港人為詩錄音：Hong Kong Never Sleeps

    好萊塢男星喬瑟夫高登李維（Joseph Gordon-Levitt）在臉書上邀請港人，錄下一篇名為《香港永不眠》的詩。（法新社）

    好萊塢男星喬瑟夫高登李維（Joseph Gordon-Levitt）在臉書上邀請港人，錄下一篇名為《香港永不眠》的詩。（法新社）

    2020/10/22 21:41

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕好萊塢男星喬瑟夫高登李維（Joseph Gordon-Levitt），繼先前曾徵求香港照片後，今天再呼籲港人為一首詩錄音，更在詩中形容港人為「自由戰士」。

    喬瑟夫高登李維主演過許多經典電影，如《戀夏500日》、《全面啟動》等，今年8月喬瑟夫高登李維曾為了他創辦的網路平台「HitRecord」上的新計畫，在臉書徵求香港的照片，當時許多網友都貼上反送中運動照片，表達香港近期遭受的壓迫與困境。而喬瑟夫高登李維今（22）日又在臉書專頁上呼籲港人，為一首英文詩錄音。

    這篇詩名為《香港永不眠》（Hong Kong Never Sleeps）的詩作中寫道，「在未知的途徑上，寫自己的歷史時，但永遠不會孤單，港人會並肩站在一起（We forever stand as one）」；也提及了「哭泣的淚水使人們齊聚街頭，自由的戰士們將面對痛苦，而聲音會被聽見」（Freedom fighters With faces of pain And voices that will be heard）。

    目前網路平台「HitRecord」上已經蒐集了超過450則錄音，臉書上的貼文也得到1萬6000次以上的按讚。

    《Hong Kong Never Sleeps》全詩如下：

    Hong Kong, she never sleeps
    A beauty in the orient
    A smiling dragon that breathes
    She is fire on water
    A city of spirited souls and passing ships

    Hong Kong, a world of its own
    Where we write our own history
    Upon pathways unknown,
    But never alone
    We forever stand as one

    Hong Kong, weeping tears of rain
    Bringing together people in the streets
    Freedom fighters
    With faces of pain
    And voices that will be heard

    Hong Kong, a home to us all
    With layers of landscapes, harbors and hills
    Between blue skies and blue seas
    On clear days
    You can see forever

    Hong Kong, our sacred city
    Walking and talking through avenues
    So full of life
    The place we settle in to sleep
    And fill with dreams in the night

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    反送中首傳德國政治庇護 香港女大生卻稱：曾遭難民營職員性侵
    2020/10/19 22:10

    反送中首傳德國政治庇護 香港女大生卻稱：曾遭難民營職員性侵
    嚇阻反送中 港警大抓捕9偷渡共犯
    2020/10/11 05:30

    嚇阻反送中 港警大抓捕9偷渡共犯

    勇敢為愛轉身 邁向歌手之路
    港警公布反送中抗爭數據：逮捕1萬39人、檢控2266人
    2020/10/09 10:16

    港警公布反送中抗爭數據：逮捕1萬39人、檢控2266人
    好萊塢男神臉書貼出「台北橋機車瀑布」照 1.3萬網友朝聖按讚
    2020/09/29 13:26

    好萊塢男神臉書貼出「台北橋機車瀑布」照 1.3萬網友朝聖按讚
    好萊塢男星盛讚台灣獨特風貌 網友推爆：我以台灣為傲
    2020/09/11 22:12

    好萊塢男星盛讚台灣獨特風貌 網友推爆：我以台灣為傲
    國際今日熱門
    中國生育報告2020：人口陷入負增長 面臨「未富先老」難題
    2020/10/21 23:30

    中國生育報告2020：人口陷入負增長 面臨「未富先老」難題

    撞倒護士強姦埋掉 凶嫌竟裝沒事加入搜救
    2020/10/22 00:37

    撞倒護士強姦埋掉 凶嫌竟裝沒事加入搜救

    美國大選最新民調 逾70％川粉認識的人都支持川普
    2020/10/21 23:35

    美國大選最新民調 逾70％川粉認識的人都支持川普

    控「拜登一直在說謊」！ 班農：與中國勾結將全部曝光
    2020/10/21 22:48

    控「拜登一直在說謊」！ 班農：與中國勾結將全部曝光 影片

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播