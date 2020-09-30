武漢肺炎》疫情嚴峻 印度副總統也確診！

2020/09/30 23:02

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕印度副總統奈都（M.Venkaiah Naidu）週二接受武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）例行測檢，結果為陽性。不過，奈都為無症狀患者，健康狀況良好，目前在家中自我隔離。

綜合外媒報導，今年印度多名中央官員武漢肺炎檢測為陽性，包括內政部長沙阿（Amit Shah）、石油天然氣部長達門德拉·普拉丹（Dharmendra Pradhan）、鐵道部國務部長安加迪（Suresh Angadi）以及公路交通和運輸部長加德卡裏（Nitin Gadkari）等，其中安加迪已因疫情過世。而副總統奈都是目前受感染者中階級最高的官員。

根據印度衞生部9月30日公布的數據，印度武漢肺炎個案過去24小時新增8萬4720例，總確診病例累計增至623萬例。

