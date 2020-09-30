為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    武漢肺炎》疫情嚴峻 印度副總統也確診！

    印度副總統奈都（見圖）週二被證實武漢肺炎檢測結果陽性，目前無症狀健康良好，在家自我隔離。（路透）

    印度副總統奈都（見圖）週二被證實武漢肺炎檢測結果陽性，目前無症狀健康良好，在家自我隔離。（路透）

    2020/09/30 23:02

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕印度副總統奈都（M.Venkaiah Naidu）週二接受武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）例行測檢，結果為陽性。不過，奈都為無症狀患者，健康狀況良好，目前在家中自我隔離。

    綜合外媒報導，今年印度多名中央官員武漢肺炎檢測為陽性，包括內政部長沙阿（Amit Shah）、石油天然氣部長達門德拉·普拉丹（Dharmendra Pradhan）、鐵道部國務部長安加迪（Suresh Angadi）以及公路交通和運輸部長加德卡裏（Nitin Gadkari）等，其中安加迪已因疫情過世。而副總統奈都是目前受感染者中階級最高的官員。

    根據印度衞生部9月30日公布的數據，印度武漢肺炎個案過去24小時新增8萬4720例，總確診病例累計增至623萬例。

    相關新聞請見︰

    「武漢肺炎專區」請點此，更多相關訊息，帶您第一手掌握。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    武漢肺炎》以色列新禁令 示威不准離家1公里
    2020/09/30 20:54

    武漢肺炎》以色列新禁令 示威不准離家1公里
    武漢肺炎》比數據多10倍！印度研究：全國恐已6000萬人確診
    2020/09/30 19:22

    武漢肺炎》比數據多10倍！印度研究：全國恐已6000萬人確診

    新潤董座：新莊不再是以前的新莊
    中國疫苗有疑慮 汪文斌：將作全球公共財優先提供開發中國家
    2020/09/30 19:18

    中國疫苗有疑慮 汪文斌：將作全球公共財優先提供開發中國家
    美驅逐艦因疫情連續海上值勤208天 創歷史新高紀錄
    2020/09/30 12:04

    美驅逐艦因疫情連續海上值勤208天 創歷史新高紀錄

    動態抗波動 也能追收
    國際今日熱門
    籲國際對中國施壓 藏人流亡政府：西藏對亞洲局勢很重要
    2020/09/29 23:59

    籲國際對中國施壓 藏人流亡政府：西藏對亞洲局勢很重要

    印度19歲女「賤民」遭4男輪暴 送醫搶救2週後死亡
    2020/09/29 23:45

    印度19歲女「賤民」遭4男輪暴 送醫搶救2週後死亡

    軍情動態》威嚇中國 印度邊境首度部署遠程巡弋飛彈
    2020/09/30 06:11

    軍情動態》威嚇中國 印度邊境首度部署遠程巡弋飛彈

    超脫序！辣妹爆氣跳車揍路人 比基尼被扯掉還晃乳叫囂
    2020/09/30 00:16

    超脫序！辣妹爆氣跳車揍路人 比基尼被扯掉還晃乳叫囂 影片

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播