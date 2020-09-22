驚！劇組在等趕上班 巨石強森竟自己拆了故障鐵門
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國好萊塢男星巨石強森（Dwayne Johnson）日前宣布武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）檢測陽性，不過外媒報導他已康復並重返工作崗位。近日他於IG分享1張照片、2段影片，表示前門因暴風雨肆虐停電打不開，「所以我推、拉、拆了大門」，不僅引發網友熱烈討論，直呼「野獸模式」、敲碗跪求影片，還引起媒體爭相報導。
巨石強森在文中寫道，因為暴風雨的關係而停電，導致前門無法開啟，聯繫維修人員卻發現要等45分鐘，但有數百名劇組工作人員正等著他去上班開工，他沒那個時間等下去，「所以我做了我該做的事。我推、拉、拆了大門」，將門從磚牆上拆下扔在草坪上。他透露，技師大約1小時後抵達見狀，露出一臉難以置信、害怕的表情。
除了貼出照片，巨石強森也分享兩段影片，包括磚牆、鐵門斷開處及大雨中倒放在門口的模樣，另外則是師傅將門扛走清空走道的畫面，還開玩笑稱若下次再遇到這種事，可能會躍過大門再叫部車，但他才不會這樣做，並感謝工作人員迅速前往現場收拾善後。
Well here’s the destruction ????????♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that ???? Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. ???? #ripgates