    國際

    五眼聯盟外長聯合聲明 譴責港府DQ民主派參選資格

    五眼聯盟外交首長發表聯合聲明，譴責香港政府推遲立法會議員選舉、取消民主派參選人參選資格。圖為前香港眾志秘書長黃之鋒，是這次被取消資格的參選人之一。（歐新社檔案照）

    五眼聯盟外交首長發表聯合聲明，譴責香港政府推遲立法會議員選舉、取消民主派參選人參選資格。圖為前香港眾志秘書長黃之鋒，是這次被取消資格的參選人之一。（歐新社檔案照）

    2020-08-10 01:16:50

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕「五眼聯盟」外交首長9日發表聯合聲明，批評香港特區政府不公正地取消立法會議員參選人資格、不成比例推遲選舉，並稱，這些舉動已破壞了香港的民主進程，而民主進程對香港的穩定與繁榮極為重要。

    這份聯合聲明由澳洲外長潘恩（Marise Payne）、紐西蘭外長皮特斯（Winston Peters）、加拿大外長沈潘（François-Philippe Champagne）、美國國務卿龐皮歐（Mike Pompeo）和英國外相拉布（Dominic Rennie Raab）聯合具名。

    聯合聲明批評，五國對中國北京實施港版國安法深表關切，認為該法正侵蝕香港市民的基本權利和自由，「我們支持香港人的合理期望，即通過真正自由，公正和可信的選舉來選舉立法會議員。」

    五國呼籲港府恢復喪失資格候選人的資格，以便選舉能夠在《基本法》所規定的有利於行使民主權利和自由的環境中進行。

    五國同時也促請中國北京政府，履行在聯合國備案的《中英聯合聲明》，該聲明向香港人民承諾，按照「一國兩制」原則給予香港自治和自由。五國促請北京必須履行其承諾，敦促香港特區政府盡快舉行選舉。

    英國外相拉布推特貼文：

    美國國務卿龐皮歐推特貼文：

