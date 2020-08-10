五眼聯盟外長聯合聲明 譴責港府DQ民主派參選資格

2020-08-10 01:16:50

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕「五眼聯盟」外交首長9日發表聯合聲明，批評香港特區政府不公正地取消立法會議員參選人資格、不成比例推遲選舉，並稱，這些舉動已破壞了香港的民主進程，而民主進程對香港的穩定與繁榮極為重要。

這份聯合聲明由澳洲外長潘恩（Marise Payne）、紐西蘭外長皮特斯（Winston Peters）、加拿大外長沈潘（François-Philippe Champagne）、美國國務卿龐皮歐（Mike Pompeo）和英國外相拉布（Dominic Rennie Raab）聯合具名。

請繼續往下閱讀...

聯合聲明批評，五國對中國北京實施港版國安法深表關切，認為該法正侵蝕香港市民的基本權利和自由，「我們支持香港人的合理期望，即通過真正自由，公正和可信的選舉來選舉立法會議員。」

五國呼籲港府恢復喪失資格候選人的資格，以便選舉能夠在《基本法》所規定的有利於行使民主權利和自由的環境中進行。

五國同時也促請中國北京政府，履行在聯合國備案的《中英聯合聲明》，該聲明向香港人民承諾，按照「一國兩制」原則給予香港自治和自由。五國促請北京必須履行其承諾，敦促香港特區政府盡快舉行選舉。

Alongside Australia, Canada, New Zealand & US we have made clear our grave concern at the postponement of Hong Kong’s elections & unjust disqualification of opposition candidates. Authorities must uphold democratic rights & freedoms enshrined in Basic Law https://t.co/QPlkL5HJYm

The U.S. is joining like-minded countries in expressing our concerns about Hong Kong’s National Security Law and the erosion of fundamental rights and liberties in Hong Kong. We urge their government to hold Legislative Council elections as soon as possible.