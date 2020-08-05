伊薩亞斯橫掃美東各州 逾300萬戶停電多人傷亡失蹤

颶風「伊薩亞斯」週一（3日）深夜在美國北卡羅來納州登陸後，減弱為熱帶風暴，但仍為沿途帶來狂風大雨，造成洪災及超過300萬住戶斷電。（路透）

2020-08-05 08:54:07

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕颶風「伊薩亞斯」（Isaias）週一（3日）深夜在美國北卡羅來納州登陸後，減弱為熱帶風暴，但仍為沿途帶來狂風大雨，造成洪災及超過300萬住戶斷電，包含馬里蘭、新澤西、維吉尼亞等多州有數以百萬計居民受影響，美國國家颶風中心（National Hurricane Center）更指降級後的伊薩亞斯將帶來龍捲風威脅，當局也持續發出淹水警告

伊薩亞斯最初是先襲擊佛羅里達州，最高持續風力一度接近每小時140公里，週一深夜在北卡羅來納州南部登陸後則減弱為熱帶風暴，並持續向北，目前中心位置已抵達紐約州首府阿爾巴尼（Albany）以西約20英里（約32公里）處，暴風雨以每小時70英里（約112公里）的速度橫掃沿途所經各處，在南卡羅來納、維吉尼亞、馬里蘭、新澤西各州造成災情，從維吉尼亞州一路到最北部的緬因州都發布熱帶風暴警報，有數以百萬計居民受影響，總計超過300萬住戶斷電，光是新澤西州就有超過130萬受災戶。暴風雨也造成路樹倒塌及積淹水，各地陸續傳出交通中斷、民宅淹水、車輛被沖走等災情，伊薩亞斯亦為途經的地區帶來多股龍捲風，在北卡羅來納州就造成至少2人死亡。

伊薩亞斯橫掃美東各州，當局趕緊建構防洪屏障。（法新社）

《紐約時報》報導指出，目前已有至少3人死亡、20人受傷，以及3人失蹤。北卡州長庫柏（Roy Cooper）指出，伊薩亞斯造成的傷亡人數仍待進一步確認。針對伊薩亞斯來襲，新澤西州也宣布進入緊急狀態，要求民眾非必要不要外出，並為可能發生停電做好準備。紐約市緊急應變部門也針對5大沿岸地區發出淹水警告，並警示應提防海水及河水倒灌。

There is a HIGH risk of flash flooding for parts of the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast this today from heavy rains in #Isaias.



Never EVER attempt to drive through floodwaters. You never know what condition the road is in below murky floodwaters.



For the latest: https://t.co/ktMvuxrvv1 pic.twitter.com/RYlyETtpF5 — National Weather Service （@NWS） August 4, 2020

STRONG VIDEO: this squall just hit Ocean City, MD as we take the worst of #Isaias

Estimated the winds gusted over 60 MPH with blinding rain. There's a #tornado watch until Noon ET. We're live on the @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/13kQuY2Jz1 — Mike Seidel （@mikeseidel） August 4, 2020

TORNADO DAMAGE IN DOYLESTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA



Video taken from #Doylestown Hospital in SE PA shows significant tornado damage, including overturned cars. #Isaias pic.twitter.com/hO1aSxp8Qr — Ben Ames （@BenAmesWx） August 4, 2020

颶風「伊薩亞斯」週一（3日）深夜在美國北卡羅來納州登陸後，減弱為熱帶風暴，但仍為沿途帶來狂風大雨，造成洪災及超過300萬住戶斷電。（法新社）

