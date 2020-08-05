為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    伊薩亞斯橫掃美東各州 逾300萬戶停電多人傷亡失蹤

    颶風「伊薩亞斯」週一（3日）深夜在美國北卡羅來納州登陸後，減弱為熱帶風暴，但仍為沿途帶來狂風大雨，造成洪災及超過300萬住戶斷電。（路透）

    颶風「伊薩亞斯」週一（3日）深夜在美國北卡羅來納州登陸後，減弱為熱帶風暴，但仍為沿途帶來狂風大雨，造成洪災及超過300萬住戶斷電。（路透）

    2020-08-05 08:54:07

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕颶風「伊薩亞斯」（Isaias）週一（3日）深夜在美國北卡羅來納州登陸後，減弱為熱帶風暴，但仍為沿途帶來狂風大雨，造成洪災及超過300萬住戶斷電，包含馬里蘭、新澤西、維吉尼亞等多州有數以百萬計居民受影響，美國國家颶風中心（National Hurricane Center）更指降級後的伊薩亞斯將帶來龍捲風威脅，當局也持續發出淹水警告

    伊薩亞斯橫掃沿途所經各處，在南卡羅來納、維吉尼亞、馬里蘭、新澤西各州造成災情。（美聯社）

    伊薩亞斯橫掃沿途所經各處，在南卡羅來納、維吉尼亞、馬里蘭、新澤西各州造成災情。（美聯社）

    伊薩亞斯最初是先襲擊佛羅里達州，最高持續風力一度接近每小時140公里，週一深夜在北卡羅來納州南部登陸後則減弱為熱帶風暴，並持續向北，目前中心位置已抵達紐約州首府阿爾巴尼（Albany）以西約20英里（約32公里）處，暴風雨以每小時70英里（約112公里）的速度橫掃沿途所經各處，在南卡羅來納、維吉尼亞、馬里蘭、新澤西各州造成災情，從維吉尼亞州一路到最北部的緬因州都發布熱帶風暴警報，有數以百萬計居民受影響，總計超過300萬住戶斷電，光是新澤西州就有超過130萬受災戶。暴風雨也造成路樹倒塌及積淹水，各地陸續傳出交通中斷、民宅淹水、車輛被沖走等災情，伊薩亞斯亦為途經的地區帶來多股龍捲風，在北卡羅來納州就造成至少2人死亡。

    伊薩亞斯橫掃美東各州，當局趕緊建構防洪屏障。（法新社）

    伊薩亞斯橫掃美東各州，當局趕緊建構防洪屏障。（法新社）

    《紐約時報》報導指出，目前已有至少3人死亡、20人受傷，以及3人失蹤。北卡州長庫柏（Roy Cooper）指出，伊薩亞斯造成的傷亡人數仍待進一步確認。針對伊薩亞斯來襲，新澤西州也宣布進入緊急狀態，要求民眾非必要不要外出，並為可能發生停電做好準備。紐約市緊急應變部門也針對5大沿岸地區發出淹水警告，並警示應提防海水及河水倒灌。

    伊薩亞斯橫掃沿途所經各處，在南卡羅來納、維吉尼亞、馬里蘭、新澤西各州造成災情。（法新社）

    伊薩亞斯橫掃沿途所經各處，在南卡羅來納、維吉尼亞、馬里蘭、新澤西各州造成災情。（法新社）

    伊薩亞斯橫掃沿途所經各處，在南卡羅來納、維吉尼亞、馬里蘭、新澤西各州造成災情。（美聯社）

    伊薩亞斯橫掃沿途所經各處，在南卡羅來納、維吉尼亞、馬里蘭、新澤西各州造成災情。（美聯社）

    伊薩亞斯橫掃沿途所經各處，在南卡羅來納、維吉尼亞、馬里蘭、新澤西各州造成災情。（彭博）

    伊薩亞斯橫掃沿途所經各處，在南卡羅來納、維吉尼亞、馬里蘭、新澤西各州造成災情。（彭博）

    颶風「伊薩亞斯」週一（3日）深夜在美國北卡羅來納州登陸後，減弱為熱帶風暴，但仍為沿途帶來狂風大雨，造成洪災及超過300萬住戶斷電。（法新社）

    颶風「伊薩亞斯」週一（3日）深夜在美國北卡羅來納州登陸後，減弱為熱帶風暴，但仍為沿途帶來狂風大雨，造成洪災及超過300萬住戶斷電。（法新社）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    颶風多利安狂襲北美洲 至少釀49死上千人失蹤
    2019-09-07 20:47

    颶風多利安狂襲北美洲 至少釀49死上千人失蹤
    「殭屍颶風」掃到法國 大雨釀至少13死
    2018-10-15 20:27

    「殭屍颶風」掃到法國 大雨釀至少13死
    熱帶風暴襲捲葡萄牙 逾32萬戶停電、27人受傷
    2018-10-15 10:20

    熱帶風暴襲捲葡萄牙 逾32萬戶停電、27人受傷
    176年來首見！「殭屍颶風」萊斯利直撲葡萄牙
    2018-10-14 11:05

    176年來首見！「殭屍颶風」萊斯利直撲葡萄牙
    挾「千年暴雨」襲美 颶風佛羅倫斯釀7死
    2018-09-16 06:00

    挾「千年暴雨」襲美 颶風佛羅倫斯釀7死
    中火環保很給力！空污排放砍半

    中火環保很給力！空污排放砍半
    恐怖颶風直撲美東
    2018-09-14 06:00

    恐怖颶風直撲美東
    國際今日熱門
    2020-08-04 23:17

    武漢肺炎》愛爾蘭確診數加速攀升 推機場隨機檢測

    2020-08-04 09:37

    媒體戰升級！胡錫進爆料：中國已準備全數撤出駐美記者

    2020-08-04 09:39

    軍情動態》美海軍「福特號」測試中 完美執行空中攔截戰管任務

    2020-08-04 09:50

    武漢肺炎》日本全境3日再添960例 睽違5日降至千例以下

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播