肌肉猛男大對決！ 2019全球先生由他奪冠

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕2019全球先生（Mister Global Taiwan 2019）總決賽近日於泰國曼谷舉行，去年代表台灣參加「2018國際先生」的伊林模特兒張哲偉（Kevin Chang）也有參賽，與其他37名參賽者一起角逐全球先生的頭銜，最終是由代表韓國參賽的鐘宇金（Jong Woo Kim）獲得第一名。
2019全球先生總決賽26日於泰國曼谷舉行，本屆台灣也首度派出代表參賽，本次是由擁有迷人笑容的張哲偉出賽，身高185公分的他有健壯肌肉，雖然去年參加國際先生選拔並未得獎，但今年得到全球先生主辦單位的青睞，主動邀請他再次代表台灣登上選美舞台。據《Mister International Taiwan 國際先生台灣專頁》發文指出，本次原住民設計師Meijian Lafanl設計一身賽德克族傳統服裝，為張哲偉加持一身勇氣與榮耀。
除了張哲偉，其他37位來自日本、巴西、智利、西班牙、瑞士、墨西哥等國的參賽者，各個也都是養眼的肌肉猛男。至於在總決賽脫穎而出拿下全球先生頭銜的，則是代表韓國參賽的鐘宇金（Jong Woo Kim），其他入圍前5名的則包括來自西班牙的Jose Luis Rodrigo，來自瑞士的Kenan Murseli，來自突尼西亞的Houssem Saïdi，以及來自印尼的Herman Yosef Cahyono。
Shout out to the designer Meijian Lafanl for this beautiful outfit and making this possible. The inspiration came from the Seediq tribe which is recognized as the 14th indigenous group in Taiwan. I chose to wear a costume that represents the indigenous pattern and symbols from the Seediq tribe, who values courage and honour. Paired with other accessories, I intend to make the costume a fashion statement on stage. This may not be the best representation of Taiwanese national costume, but I do feel extremely appreciative and honoured to be on the stage with her design and my birthplace, Taiwan. 非常感謝李美花老師的服飾，對原住民傳統文化的熱誠與專業，可以讓我在台上發光發亮！ 這次傳統服飾的靈感是來自於賽德克族，廣泛認知爲台灣原住民第十四族。整體造型與老師合作使用了賽德克族的圖騰服飾，搭配有別於傳統的配件，來達到更好的創新設計靈感。 或許這並不是一套最完整傳統的賽德克族服飾，但我真的很榮幸可以穿著老師的作品在舞臺上代表台灣 我的出生地。
Et voilà la fin d’une magnifique aventure passée en Thaïlande grâce au concours @missmistersuissefrancophone. j’ai pu effectuer un concours international et vivre une aventure unique ! Des moments qu’on ne peut vivre qu’une fois dans une vie et qui resteront gravés à jamais. Je remercie tout le comité de m’avoir permis de vivre cela ainsi que de décrocher une écharpe de 3ème dauphin ! Bravo à @magic_mouss 1er dauphin et @angelo.amaro mister amitié ainsi que @iamkwassy Félicitations @mochirres et @braulioe pour votre super parcours ! Et bravo à notre mister @tim_jongwoo !????????Nous avons vécu une compétition superbe ensemble ! Never back down ????
