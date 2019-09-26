土耳其規模5.7極淺層地震 撼動第一大城伊斯坦堡

2019-09-26 20:16

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕土耳其今（26）日發生芮氏規模5.7強震，撼動土國最大城伊斯坦堡，大批民眾紛紛逃出建築物到街上避難，目前尚未傳出立即的災情或人員傷亡。

《路透》報導，土耳其的坎迪里觀測與地震研究所（Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute）表示，地震震央位在伊斯坦堡西方70公里處的馬摩拉海（Marmara Sea），即西利布里亞鎮（Silivri）南方。

坎迪里指出，地震規模5.7、深度為12.6公里。美國地質調查局（USGS）的偵測報告也顯示地震規模為5.7。

伊斯坦堡當地民眾稱建築物明顯搖晃，一些辦公室和學校被臨時疏散。伊斯坦堡市長伊瑪莫魯（Ekrem Imamoglu）在推特上表示，沒有立即的損害或人員傷亡的通報。

1999年，伊斯坦堡東南方90公里處的伊芝米特（Izmit）曾發生規模7.6強震，造成1萬7000多人喪生。

5.7 magnitude #earthquake in #Istanbul. People went out of bioldings to the streets, so far no details of damage #deprem pic.twitter.com/9NKwzscOEN