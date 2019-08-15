川普：想約習近平 討論香港問題
美國總統川普表示，中國希望達成貿易協議，但應該首先「人道」對待香港。川普首次明確將美中貿易協議與香港的民主運動相連結，並透露可以與中國國家主席習近平會面討論香港問題。（美聯社資料照）

2019-08-15 07:43

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統川普表示，中國希望達成貿易協議，但應該首先「人道」對待香港。川普首次明確將美中貿易協議與香港的民主運動相連結，並透露可以與中國國家主席習近平會面討論香港問題。

川普今天在推特上表示，中國正在以貨幣貶值和「灌水」資金來平衡關稅的損失，原定在9月1日新一波對中國商品的關稅，對美國消費者影響不大。川普說，這實際上更有助於中國，但美方會得到回報，中國失去了數百萬個就業崗位，流失去了其他非關稅國家，成千上萬的公司正在離開中國。

川普強調，中國希望與美國達成貿易協議，但認為中國應首先人道處理香港問題。川普說，「我非常了解中國國家主席習近平，他是一位偉大的領袖，非常尊重人民，在艱難事務中仍然做好人，因此毫無疑問他希望迅速及人道解決香港問題，相信他能夠做到。來見個面吧？」

