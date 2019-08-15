川普：想約習近平 討論香港問題

2019-08-15 07:43

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統川普表示，中國希望達成貿易協議，但應該首先「人道」對待香港。川普首次明確將美中貿易協議與香港的民主運動相連結，並透露可以與中國國家主席習近平會面討論香港問題。

川普今天在推特上表示，中國正在以貨幣貶值和「灌水」資金來平衡關稅的損失，原定在9月1日新一波對中國商品的關稅，對美國消費者影響不大。川普說，這實際上更有助於中國，但美方會得到回報，中國失去了數百萬個就業崗位，流失去了其他非關稅國家，成千上萬的公司正在離開中國。

川普強調，中國希望與美國達成貿易協議，但認為中國應首先人道處理香港問題。川普說，「我非常了解中國國家主席習近平，他是一位偉大的領袖，非常尊重人民，在艱難事務中仍然做好人，因此毫無疑問他希望迅速及人道解決香港問題，相信他能夠做到。來見個面吧？」

Good things were stated on the call with China the other day. They are eating the Tariffs with the devaluation of their currency and “pouring” money into their system. The American consumer is fine with or without the September date, but much good will come from the short..... — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） August 14, 2019

..deferral to December. It actually helps China more than us, but will be reciprocated. Millions of jobs are being lost in China to other non-Tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first! — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） August 14, 2019

I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a “tough business.” I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting? — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） August 14, 2019

