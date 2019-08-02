川普宣布9月起對3000億美元中國商品加徵10％關稅

2019-08-02 03:44

〔國際新聞中心／綜合報導〕美國和中國的最新一輪貿易談判甫落幕，美國總統川普一日突然推文宣布，將自九月一日起對三千億美元的中國進口商品加徵十%關稅，似有再度推升貿易戰火的態勢。消息傳出後，美股道瓊指數一日早盤約三百點漲點全數回吐，由紅翻黑，轉為下跌約四十點。

川普推文說，「…在談判期間，美國將從九月一日起開始對其餘三千億美元的中國進口商品小幅加徵十%關稅。這不包括已課徵二十五%關稅的兩千五百億美元商品…」

川普接連發佈一連串推文，表示美方貿易代表團剛從中國返美，雙方就未來的貿易協議進行建設性會談；美方以為，三個月前就與中方達成協議，遺憾的是，中方決定重談…最近中方同意向美國購買大量農產品，但沒有執行。此外，「我的朋友」習主席曾說，將阻止芬太尼（Fentanyl）流入美國，但也沒發生，「許多美國人持續死亡！...」。

但川普在宣布對中國商品加徵關稅後，仍聲稱「...我們希望繼續與中國就全面性貿易協定正面對話，兩國關係的未來將是一片光明！」

根據川普政府五月間提出的草擬清單，這三千億美元商品包括許多消費性和科技產品，例如iPhone等蘋果產品，以及玩具、服飾及鞋類等。最終清單尚未公布。

美國財政部長努勤與貿易代表萊席爾本週在上海與中方談判，但未取得實質進展，雙方約定九月初將在華府繼續談判。美中貿易談判自五月以來便陷入僵局。

...We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one! — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） 2019年8月1日

...during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%... — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） 2019年8月1日

...buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die! Trade talks are continuing, and... — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） 2019年8月1日

Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal. We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing. More recently, China agreed to... — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） 2019年8月1日

