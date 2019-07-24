球場最美景象！ 缺手小男孩與缺手足球員碰拳暖爆網友

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國一名來自佛羅里達州，缺手一條左手臂的男孩小喬瑟夫（Little Joseph Tidd），與左手同樣有殘缺的奧蘭多女足榮耀隊的球員卡森（Carson Pickett），兩人四月在場邊「碰拳」的畫面被男孩家人拍下來，並上傳到社群網站，讓網友們看到都紛紛驚呼，「這場面太美，我的心快被暖爆了！」
根據英國《每日郵報》報導，卡森與小喬瑟夫兩人，都因先天發育異常而缺少左手臂。卡森四月時在球場第一次碰到小喬瑟夫，當時卡森走向小喬瑟夫並蹲了下來，向他展示左手，小喬瑟夫也開心地伸手碰拳。
根據報導，雖然缺少左手，但卡森仍沒有放棄人生，家庭的砥礪讓她養成永不放棄的人格，她也因為個人努力而成為職業運動員。當上職業運動員後，卡森意識到自己可以成為孩子們的榜樣，並希望能幫助和自己有同樣經歷的人，卡森表示，「很高興我有能力鼓舞別人，很多人說我是小喬瑟夫的楷模，但他才是我生命的英雄」。
小喬瑟夫的父親邁爾斯（Miles Tidd）先前受訪則表示，「他們之間有著旁人無法體會的緊密連結，卡森對生命充滿正向的心態，我們希望兒子也能像她一樣。」
SWEETEST REACTION ???????????????? . . I wanted to share this quick clip from our meeting with Carson the other day. For anyone who has asked “do they really know their different”, just watch this video. . . You can see the moment that Joseph pauses, the look on his face changes...he is thinking hard as he’s studying Carson’s arm. Then the joy that washes over him as he realizes “she’s just like me”. The smile and giggle followed by the unprompted desire to show his arm to Carson. . . This was the moment I love to see when those with a lucky fin connect. We have been lucky enough to see this several times at our lucky fin meet ups with other kids and adults. If you haven’t had a chance to attend a local meet up, go check out the Facebook page for your local chapter for more info. We will be at the Central Florida meet up for those in the Orlando area. . . Here are some pictures from the local news story with Carson on Tuesday. The link to the interview with Joseph and Carson is in our Bio. We even bumped into Bo Outlaw which made for an awesome picture with little Joseph. . . #luckyfinfamily #orlandopride #orlandomagic #booutlaw #tenfingersareoverrated #fox35 #fox35orlando #localnews #locals #heros #mentors #happiness #purehappiness #understand #bond #preciousmoments #heknows #coolarm #joy #giggles #newfriends #centralflorida #proud #limbdifferenceawareness #limbdifferenceawarenessmonth #biggerthansoccer #biggerthanbasketball