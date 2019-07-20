驚嚇滿點！班機起飛前 乘客發現機翼上有人...

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕嚇死人！奈及利亞拉哥斯（Lagos）穆爾塔拉·穆罕默德國際機場（Murtala Mohammed Airport），昨（19日）一架阿茲曼航空班機正準備起飛時，乘客驚見機翼上竟然有人，紛紛嚇得從座位上跳起。
據《福斯新聞》報導，阿茲曼航空機師當時發現一名男子走向正在起步的班機，為了避免意外發生，機師連忙放慢速度並關閉引擎。誰知男子竟在飛機周圍徘徊，還跳上機翼試圖進入機艙，飛行員向塔台回報此事，最後由航警將男子逮捕。
奈及利亞機場管理局表示，該架班機在事發後回到空橋，乘客重新下機進行安全檢查，之後再飛往奈及利亞的哈科特港。目前該男子仍被當局拘留中，但尚不清楚他如何闖入管制區域以及犯案動機。
相關影片請見：
Guys this is an emmergency o. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking. I have so many questions to ask but right now I can't even breathe. Pls share this to all relevant authorities. Dear Nigeria!!!!! Update: He has finally been apprehended and we've all disembarked from the flight. FAAN authorities showed up 23minutes into the scene but were scared to approach him. Security eventually shows up after 37mins. ______ How it happened!! So our flight was taxing on the runway and about taking off when this man shows up running towards the moving aircraft from the bush. The pilot and a few passengers spotted him running towards the aircraft and the pilot immediately slowed down and quickly put off the engine. The guy approaches the plane with gloves and starts walking around and under the aircraft holding a bag which he dropped inside the engine. Thanks to the Pilot of the Azman Airline for quickly observing and taking swift action.. I still have a million and one questions to ask cos anything could have gone wrong! Nigeria will work perfectly someday. This I know. ????????????????????????