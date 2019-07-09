猛！ 19歲「蜘蛛人」徒手攀爬英國最高大廈

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國19歲男子金恩（George King）在當地時間8日清晨5點徒手攀爬約英國最高建築物「碎片大廈」（The Shard），完成了他13歲以來的夢想。
綜合外媒報導，碎片大廈一共有95層樓，高度約310公尺，不僅是英國最高建築物，同時也是全歐洲第2高樓，金恩在未穿戴任何安全設備的狀態下，8日清晨花費約45分鐘徒手爬上塔尖。而警方在獲報後，緊急趕往現場，不過並沒有逮捕金恩。
報導指出，有路人在目擊後，隨即錄製影片上傳推特，引起眾多網友轉載討論。金恩指出，為了這項挑戰，他花了數個月的時間精心籌備計畫和進行攀登訓練。
事後，金恩在Instagram發文指出，他13歲時在一場學校旅行中，初次見到碎片大廈，當時他立刻升起想要攀爬它的熱情念頭。他也在受訪時表示：「我認為這是對我熱情的一種表達，同時也是反對順從的聲明。我正在鼓勵人們充滿激情，展現獨特，並追隨他們的夢想。」
相關影音
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Freesolo the shard. 45mins. A lot of misinformation about suction cups in the media at the moment. Here is a little snippet video. Enjoy ???? I was thirteen and on a school trip when I first laid eyes on The Shard. I felt an immediate passion to climb it - the same type of passion I want to the world to feel. In the past I’ve been called a daredevil, an adrenaline junkie, a reckless teenager and much more. I’ve always found that these names come from those who are ignorant or misunderstood about what I really do and why. It takes years of training and careful preparation to be where I am today, and this practice is achievable only because I see myself as someone who has followed a respectable passion, albeit an unusual one. I believe that every single one of us has a gift. Your mission is to find that gift, make it your passion, and then make it your purpose. Since my climbing began, I’ve gone to places I never knew existed, met people I’ll never lose touch with, and experienced things I could never have foreseen. Press are welcome to use footage at no cost as long as I am directly informed before publishing/broadcasting. * #ontheroofs #rooftopkillers #chasing_rooftops #chasing_cranes #urbex #urbexuk #urbanclimbing #rooftop_crew #basejump #shard #shardview